‘If Sonam Had Been Punished, Siya Would Not Have Got Courage’: Raja Raghuvanshi's Mother

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ketan Goel's murder revived painful memories for Raja's family.

Sonam's bail emboldened other accused women, family believes.

Raghuvanshi family demands swift punishment for such cases.

The alleged murder of Ketan Goel in Pune has revived painful memories for the family of Indore’s Raja Raghuvanshi, with his mother Uma Raghuvanshi saying the case has brought back the anguish of losing her son.

Uma Raghuvanshi said the developments in the Pune case had left her thinking again about the need for swift punishment in such cases. She linked the alleged crime to the bail granted to Sonam, saying it had emboldened other women accused in similar cases.

‘If They Do Not Want To Marry, They Should Refuse Earlier’

Speaking about the Pune case, Uma Raghuvanshi said Siya had been engaged to Ketan and was due to marry him, yet he was allegedly killed.

“If girls do not want to marry, they should refuse earlier. Siya was engaged and the wedding was about to take place, but she still killed her would-be husband,” she said.

Uma Raghuvanshi said women accused in such cases were gaining confidence because, in her view, people such as Sonam and Muskan had not yet received strict punishment.

“Boys are beginning to fear marriage,” she said.

She also alleged that women such as Sonam and Muskan believed their fathers would secure their release regardless of what they did. “They feel proud of their fathers, thinking that no matter what they do, their fathers will get them released. That is why their confidence is increasing,” she said.

‘Siya Thought She Would Not Be Caught’

Uma Raghuvanshi said the bail granted to Sonam within 11 months had given courage to other women.

“Siya thought she would not be caught. Just pushing someone does not end everything. God sees everything,” she said.

Drawing a parallel with Ketan’s family, she said, “The pain I have is what Ketan’s mother must be going through. A son like Ram has been taken away.”

She appealed to the government for justice and said that if women accused in such cases continued to take sons away from mothers, there would be no justice.

“We are still waiting for justice. We have not received justice so far,” she said.

Uma Raghuvanshi said the accused women should be punished at the earliest. “If Sonam had been sentenced, a girl like Siya would not have got the courage,” she said.

Pune Case Brings Back Raja’s Memories

Uma Raghuvanshi said every effort to recover from Raja’s death had been interrupted by fresh developments.

She said that when the family tried to come to terms with the case, Sonam was granted bail, which came as a shock. Just as they had begun to regain some composure, the Pune case emerged and revived her grief, she said.

“The pain has become fresh once again after seeing and hearing about the Pune incident,” she said.

Brother Says He Could Not Sleep After Hearing About Ketan’s Death

Raja Raghuvanshi’s elder brother, Sachin Raghuvanshi, said he was unable to sleep through the night after learning about Ketan’s alleged murder.

He said the bail granted to Sonam may have given Siya confidence that she too could secure bail after allegedly pushing Ketan into a valley.

“After Sonam got bail, Siya got the courage that after throwing someone into a valley, she too would get bail on the basis of evidence and would not be punished,” Sachin Raghuvanshi said.

He alleged that the government had made a major mistake by not ensuring that Sonam was punished earlier.

“If Sonam had been sentenced, this incident would not have happened today,” he said.

‘Families First Show Tears, Then Help Them Get Released’

Sachin Raghuvanshi also alleged that families of accused women initially showed grief but later helped them secure release.

“Families first show tears and then get them released. The same happened with us,” he said.

He said Sonam had become a “king” among women accused in such cases because of the “new ideas” they were receiving.

Sachin Raghuvanshi said the support provided by families was often insincere. “They shed crocodile tears because it is their blood. Our blood is gone,” he said.

He alleged that Sonam Raghuvanshi’s father had supported her and travelled to Shillong to help secure her release.

He also said that many young women agreed to marriage because they cared about their parents’ honour, but later committed murder.