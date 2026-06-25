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HomeNewsTwo Complaints Filed Against Abhishek Banerjee Over Alleged Post-Poll Violence

Two Complaints Filed Against Abhishek Banerjee Over Alleged Post-Poll Violence

Two BJP leaders have filed complaints against Abhishek Banerjee over alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 05:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Police initially refused complaints; now received, no investigation started.

Two complaints have been lodged against Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in connection with alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal, according to police sources. His close aide, Sumit Roy, has also been named in the complaints, alongside the local TMC unit. The complaints were filed at Diamond Harbour police station by two BJP leaders, who allege they were attacked following elections in 2019 and 2022. They further claim that police had earlier refused to register their complaints when the incidents were first reported.

Two Complaints Filed

According to police sources, the complaints were submitted separately by Prabir Haldar and Ashok Barman, both BJP leaders from Sarisha in South 24 Parganas district. The complainants have accused Abhishek Banerjee, Sumit Roy and members of the local TMC of involvement in alleged incidents of post-poll violence.

The two BJP leaders have alleged that they were physically assaulted and that their homes, business premises and warehouses were vandalised in the aftermath of elections held in 2019 and 2022.

Ashok Barman, who served as the BJP's South 24 Parganas organisational district vice-president in 2022, claimed that his residence was attacked after the elections that year. He alleged that he was assaulted during the incident and that his fish shop and warehouse were also damaged by those involved.

Prabir Haldar has also alleged that he was targeted during the post-poll violence and suffered losses due to vandalism.

Both complainants have claimed that when they approached the Diamond Harbour police station after the alleged incidents, they were not allowed to lodge formal complaints.

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Police Yet To Comment

Police sources confirmed that the complaints have now been received at Diamond Harbour police station. However, there has been no official statement from the police regarding the allegations or whether any formal investigation has been initiated.

Neither Abhishek Banerjee nor Sumit Roy has publicly responded to the allegations at the time of writing. The Trinamool Congress has also not issued a statement on the complaints.

Also Read: Venezuela Earthquake Leaves 164 Dead, Nearly 1,000 Injured; Rescue Efforts Underway

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 05:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Banerjee Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Mamata Banerjee .TMC KOLKATA
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