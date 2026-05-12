Malaysia, Tamil Nadu Share Deep Ties: PM Ibrahim Congratulates New CM Vijay

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday hailed the "deep" ties between his country and Tamil Nadu, as he congratulated actor-turned-politician Chandrasekar Joseph Vijay on becoming the southern Indian state's new chief minister.

In a post on X, Ibrahim said for many years, Vijay's "adoring fans watched him defeat corrupt politicians and assorted villains within three hours, usually after a short interval".

"The people of Tamil Nadu have now entrusted Vijay with a responsibility far greater than any role performed on screen." Ibrahim congratulated his "friend" on his election to the post and said, "Oru Viral Puratchi — the 'one-finger revolution' — is now on the cusp of creating history." "Malaysia and Tamil Nadu share deep historical, cultural and people-to-people ties across generations. I look forward to working closely with Chief Minister Vijay in the years ahead," he said.

The 51-year-old Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder-chief was sworn in as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday.

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