Major UPI Rule Changes From Feb 14: What Users Must Know

New rules under UPI New Rules February 2026 will come into effect from February 14, 2026, bringing significant changes to how Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions are processed. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has introduced these measures to make UPI faster, more secure and more server-friendly.

The changes will affect all UPI users, including those using platforms such as GPay, PhonePe and Paytm, as well as merchants and citizens who rely on digital payments.

Daily Balance Check Limit Introduced

Under the revised norms, users will be able to check their bank account balance a maximum of 50 times per day per app. If a user has two UPI apps, they can check their balance up to 100 times in total across both apps.

The move is aimed at reducing unnecessary load caused by repeated balance enquiries.

Limit On Linked Account Details

Users will now be allowed to access details of their linked bank accounts through the List Account API only 25 times per app. Frequent requests to display account lists were placing avoidable strain on banking systems, prompting the introduction of this cap.

New Time Slot For Autopay Transactions

UPI autopay transactions, such as subscriptions, EMIs and bill payments, will now be processed only during non-peak hours. Additionally, each autopay request will be processed a maximum of four times (one original attempt plus three retries).

This measure is intended to reduce server load and minimise transaction failures.

Inactive UPI IDs To Be Deactivated

UPI IDs that have not been used for 12 months will be automatically disabled. The step has been introduced because mobile numbers are often reassigned, and the measure is aimed at enhancing security.

Stricter Bank Account Linking Verification

When adding a new bank account to UPI, stricter verification and user authentication processes will now be followed to strengthen security safeguards.

Faster API Response Time

The response time for critical UPI transaction APIs has been reduced to 10 seconds from the earlier 30 seconds. The change is expected to make real-time transactions quicker and smoother.

Credit Line Payments Via UPI

From August, related rules will come into effect, and from February 14, 2026, users will be able to make payments or withdraw funds via UPI using a pre-approved credit line provided by a bank or NBFC. This facility will benefit users who require access to overdraft funds.

Purpose Of The Changes

The primary objectives of the new rules are:

To control rising server load

To make UPI payments more secure

To reduce transaction failures and slowdowns

To improve user experience for both customers and banks

Important Advisory

Non-compliance with these rules could result in strict action, including API bans or penalties on apps or banks. UPI users, especially shopkeepers, freelancers and those who make regular digital payments, are advised to plan their transactions in accordance with the new guidelines.