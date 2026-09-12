‘Look Forward To Constructive Discussions’: India Ahead Of Modi-Xi Talks On BRICS Sidelines

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in New Delhi for BRICS.

India expects constructive discussions; Modi-Xi bilateral meeting planned.

China aims to strengthen Global South cooperation and development.

India hosts BRICS, focusing on resilience, innovation, sustainability.

India on Saturday said it is looking forward to "constructive discussions" as Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit, ahead of his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the summit.

The Ministry of External Affairs welcomed Xi Jinping on his arrival earlier today and said his visit would contribute to BRICS' efforts towards greater cooperation and a more balanced, representative and multipolar world.

"Warm welcome to President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China on his arrival in New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. He was received by MoS @JitinPrasada at the airport. We look forward to constructive discussions as BRICS continues to advance cooperation and contribute to a more balanced, representative and multipolar world," the MEA said in a post on X.

Warm welcome to President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China on his arrival in New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. He was received by MoS @JitinPrasada at the airport.



We look forward to constructive discussions as BRICS continues to advance cooperation and… pic.twitter.com/pLYKBzS2V1 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 12, 2026

Xi Jinping Arrives In New Delhi

Xi was received at the airport by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada.

The Chinese President was also welcomed with classical dance performances by cultural troupes from the Northeast and other Indian states.

Xi's entourage includes Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, Chinese foreign minister and a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, according to Chinese news agency reports.

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Modi-Xi Bilateral On BRICS Sidelines

Xi's arrival comes ahead of his bilateral meeting with Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

Ahead of the meeting, Wenting Xie, a Chinese journalist with the Global Times, said China and India working together would serve the interests of both countries and contribute to the development of the Global South.

"The visit is a very important opportunity to further improve bilateral ties between China and India. Both countries are major developing countries and important members of the Global South. I think China and India working together serves the interests of both people and contributes to the development of the Global South," she said.

Xie said China was ready to work with India to strengthen communication, enhance cooperation and properly handle differences.

"I think China is ready to work together with India to strengthen communication, enhance cooperation, properly handle differences, and be partners that help each other succeed. Both countries have huge potential for development and growth. I think cooperation between China and India serves the interests of the Global South, and that is what the Global South wants to see," she said.

Xi To Push Global South Cooperation At BRICS

According to a Xinhua report, Xi is expected to advance proposals on Global South cooperation at the BRICS Summit, similar to his approach at the SCO Summit in Bishkek.

China will assume the rotating presidency of BRICS in 2027.

An editorial in the Global Times said China would seek to strengthen the foundation for unity through genuine multilateralism and promote greater alignment of development strategies through cooperation platforms.

It said China would also seek to build momentum for common development through the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative.

The editorial also said China would seek landmark outcomes in areas including the digital economy, green development, artificial intelligence, poverty reduction and agricultural development.

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India Hosts 18th BRICS Summit

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability".

The theme reflects India's focus on strengthening existing achievements and institutional effectiveness, with development, sustainability and innovation at the centre of the agenda.

India is also seeking to highlight the aspirations of the Global South and reinforce BRICS as a constructive and solutions-oriented forum.