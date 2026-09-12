PM Modi To Hold 5 Bilateral Meetings On BRICS Day 1; Xi Meet At 5:45 PM

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi scheduled five bilateral meetings during BRICS Summit.

Modi meets Ethiopia, Malaysia, UAE, Vietnam leaders Saturday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting scheduled for 5:45 PM.

BRICS leaders attend summit, family photo, and tree-planting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold five bilateral meetings with visiting leaders on Saturday as India hosts the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. Modi's engagements will include meetings with the leaders of Ethiopia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam and China. The Prime Minister's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled for 5:45 pm at Bharat Mandapam.

Modi's Bilateral Schedule

Modi's first bilateral engagement will be with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali at Hyderabad House at 10 am. The meeting will have an official photo opportunity.

At 10:30 am, Modi will meet Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at Hyderabad House, followed by a meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at 11 am.

The Prime Minister is then scheduled to meet Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung at 11:30 am, also at Hyderabad House.

The schedule places Modi's meeting with Xi Jinping later in the day, at 5:45 pm at Bharat Mandapam.

Xi Jinping Arrives At 12:30 PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to arrive in Delhi at 12:30 pm on Saturday.

Xi will travel directly from the airport to his hotel following his arrival. He is scheduled to reach Bharat Mandapam at around 2 pm as leaders gather for the BRICS Summit.

The summit is scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm, bringing together leaders of the BRICS member countries for discussions on key global and economic issues.

BRICS Events Through Evening

A BRICS leaders' family photograph is scheduled for 5 pm, followed by a tree-planting programme involving the participating leaders at 5:30 pm.

The day's high-level engagements will continue into the evening, with Prime Minister Modi hosting a dinner for the visiting world leaders at 7:30 pm.

Separately, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 11:30 am. The meeting will also have an official photo opportunity.

With several bilateral engagements planned alongside the summit, Saturday is set to be a packed day of diplomatic meetings for Modi, with his talks with Xi expected to be among the most closely watched engagements.