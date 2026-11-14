Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Saamana criticized Sharad Pawar's merger talks with rival NCP faction.

Editorial argued talks undermine Pawar's legacy and INDIA bloc.

Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare accused of opportunistic stances on merger.

Saamana also mocked Devendra Fadnavis's 'umpire' comment.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana has questioned Sharad Pawar’s decision to engage in merger discussions with the rival Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction, warning that the exercise could undermine his political legacy and credibility. In an editorial titled ‘Let’s Play The Merger Game’, the newspaper criticised the talks between the NCP (SP) and the faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar. It argued that such discussions were difficult to reconcile with Sharad Pawar’s party being part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the INDIA bloc.

The editorial appeared a day after Saamana editor and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut visited the Maharashtra Congress headquarters for an event marking the 137th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Saamana Questions Sharad Pawar's Political Stand

The editorial said entertaining merger discussions with a faction aligned with the BJP could damage Sharad Pawar’s standing in Maharashtra politics. It also cautioned Pawar against compromising the political legacy he had built around the ideals of Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Yashwantrao Chavan.

The newspaper questioned the wisdom of sitting across the table with a faction that, in its words, “shamelessly grovels at the BJP’s feet”.

The NCP (SP) is the third constituent of the MVA, a three-party alliance formed in 2019 after the Maharashtra Assembly elections, with Sharad Pawar playing a key role in bringing the partners together.

The editorial also referred to NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule’s statement that the merger drama had ended, while alleging that those involved in the discussions were unwilling to accept her position. It described the rival faction as having no ideological commitment and accused its leaders of pursuing power over the principles associated with Shahu, Phule, Ambedkar and Chavan.

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Editorial Targets Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare

The Saamana editorial also criticised senior leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, accusing them of changing their positions on the proposed merger.

It pointed out that the two leaders had earlier maintained that Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar had never discussed a merger. However, they were now suggesting that Ajit Pawar had wanted the two factions to reunite and that the merger would have taken place had he been alive.

The newspaper termed these statements opportunistic. It alleged that after splitting from Sharad Pawar’s party, Ajit Pawar, Patel and Tatkare joined hands with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and became part of the BJP-led government, setting aside their ideological commitments.

It further claimed that Ajit Pawar later felt uncomfortable in the ruling alliance and wanted to reconsider his political position, but Patel and Tatkare opposed the move and obstructed the merger process.

The editorial also questioned the leadership dynamics within the faction, pointing to the roles of Sunetra Pawar and her son Parth Pawar, and suggesting that Patel and Tatkare were now navigating a changed power structure.

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Saamana Takes A Swipe At Devendra Fadnavis

The newspaper also mocked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his remark that he would need to be consulted on any merger between the two NCP factions.

Referring sarcastically to Fadnavis describing himself as a ‘panch’ or umpire in the matter, the editorial said the number of participants in the merger game was increasing, adding to the confusion surrounding the negotiations.