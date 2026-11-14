India Wants Assurances On Sheikh Hasina's Safety, Fair Trial Before Bangladesh Return: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ousted PM Hasina plans December return; India seeks security.

BBC reported India sought Hasina's security, fair trial.

India's MEA declined comment; Bangladesh government remained silent.

Bangladesh PM's aide claimed no country would host Hasina.

More than two years after fleeing Bangladesh amid violent protests and landing in India aboard a Bangladeshi military aircraft, ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced plans to return to her country in December. New Delhi is reportedly working on a possible arrangement for her return, but wants assurances about her security and an opportunity for a fair trial, according to a BBC Bangla report.

The report, published on Thursday (November 12), cited unnamed sources in India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the military establishment. It said New Delhi had been working for some time to create a viable path for Hasina's return from exile, with safeguards for her safety and access to justice.

However, India's MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal declined to comment on the report when questioned by journalists on Friday (November 13). The Bangladesh government, led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, has also neither confirmed the report nor issued an official response.

MEA Refuses To Comment On Hasina's Possible Return

At a media briefing on Friday, a journalist asked Jaiswal about reports that India wanted Bangladesh to send a military aircraft to bring Hasina back from New Delhi.

The question also referred to reported Indian demands for assurances that Hasina would be allowed to appeal her death sentence and face a fresh trial over the 2024 crackdown.

"I have nothing to say on that," Jaiswal responded.

The BBC Bangla report has also been cited by around a dozen Bangladeshi media outlets. However, there has been no official confirmation from either New Delhi or Dhaka about the reported discussions.

Bangladesh PM's Aide Claims No Country Will Host Hasina

Meanwhile, KM Nazmul Haque, assistant press secretary to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, claimed in a Facebook post on Friday that no country had expressed willingness to host Hasina.

His remarks came after the BBC Bangla report on India's reported efforts to facilitate her return.

"The UK, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Finland, the United States, Belarus, Qatar -- not even a single country in Africa is willing to provide shelter to a genocidaire," Haque wrote.

He further claimed that "one avenue after another is closing for Hasina" and alleged that she wanted to return to Bangladesh as a last resort by "banking on the blood of grassroots Awami League workers and supporters".