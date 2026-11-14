ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaEventsIsrael Iran Conflict#ABPGames
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia'PM Doesn't Do That': Sam Pitroda Distances Himself From Rahul Gandhi's Phone-Tapping Charge Against Modi

'PM Doesn't Do That': Sam Pitroda Distances Himself From Rahul Gandhi's Phone-Tapping Charge Against Modi

LoP Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Modi of tapping his phone and renewed his demand for a face-to-face debate.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 14 Nov 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pitroda denied PM Modi's involvement in phone tapping activities.
  • Pitroda claimed his own phone, laptop faced surveillance.
  • Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of tapping his phone.
  • BJP dismissed Gandhi's allegations, citing lack of evidence.

Congress leader Sam Pitroda has distanced himself from Rahul Gandhi's allegation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is tapping the Leader of Opposition's phone, saying he does not believe the PM is involved in such activities.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Pitroda said he did not think PM Modi personally carried out phone tapping, even as he claimed that his own phone and laptop had been compromised and his bank accounts were under surveillance.

"PM doesn't do that. PM doesn't take a screwdriver and get on a computer," Pitroda told NDTV.

The Congress leader, who has recently drawn attention for exchanging festive greetings with the Prime Minister, said he had consulted experts who examined his devices and cautioned him about possible surveillance. However, he refused to identify who he believed was monitoring him.

"My phone is tapped, my laptop is attacked, my bank accounts are under surveillance. I have consulted experts and they have, after examining my devices, cautioned me about tapping," he said.

"Somebody is doing that. I don't know and I don't care. I live with it. I have no issue," Pitroda added. "There are nasty people around. What do you do?"

ALSO READ: ‘Revolutionary, Visionary’: PM Modi, Kharge, Sonia Pay Tribute To Jawaharlal Nehru On 137th Birth Anniversary

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi Of Tapping His Phone

Pitroda's remarks come a day after Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Central government was keeping him under surveillance and directly accused PM Modi of tapping his phone.

In a video posted by the Congress on X on Friday, Gandhi renewed his call for an open debate with the Prime Minister and claimed that the alleged surveillance would expose who was under the influence of foreign powers.

"The Prime Minister is aware of this because he taps my phone. The day he agrees to a face-to-face debate, everyone will learn who is under the control of foreign powers, who is anti-national, and how long they have been involved in anti-national activities," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also claimed that evidence of the Prime Minister being under the control of "foreign powers" was already available on his phone, suggesting that PM Modi knew what the alleged proof was.

ALSO READ: 'Because Of Your D***?': Australian PM's Hot-Mic Moment With Minister At Climate Summit Goes Viral

BJP Dismisses Phone-Tapping Allegation

While several Opposition leaders have backed Gandhi's allegation, the BJP has rejected the charge, accusing him of making claims without providing evidence.

BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said Gandhi was making allegations to remain politically relevant.

"Rahul Gandhi, I can only safely say to him, with all respect, must get his head examined. Nobody is bothered tapping his phone. Nobody is interested in tapping his phone. If anybody is interested, it's to understand why his brain only functions on lies day after day," Chandrasekhar said.

The BJP has described Gandhi's approach as a "shoot and scoot" policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sam Pitroda's stance on Prime Minister Modi's involvement in phone tapping?

Sam Pitroda has distanced himself from Rahul Gandhi's allegation, stating he does not believe PM Modi is personally involved in such activities. He clarified that the PM

Has Sam Pitroda claimed his own devices are being monitored?

Yes, Sam Pitroda stated his phone is tapped, his laptop is attacked, and his bank accounts are under surveillance. Experts he consulted have cautioned him about this.

What allegation did Rahul Gandhi make regarding his phone?

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Central government is keeping him under surveillance and directly accused Prime Minister Modi of tapping his phone. He renewed his call for an open debate with the PM.

How did the BJP respond to Rahul Gandhi's phone-tapping allegations?

The BJP dismissed Rahul Gandhi's allegations, accusing him of making claims without evidence to remain politically relevant. A BJP leader suggested Gandhi should

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 14 Nov 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi : Rahul Gandhi Sam Pitroda
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Keralam Doctor Held For Sexually Harassing House Surgeon At Govt Hospital, Minister Assures Action
Keralam Doctor Held For Sexually Harassing House Surgeon At Govt Hospital, Minister Assures Action
India
PMK Seeks NEET Review As Only 5% Of Students Under Tamil Nadu's 7.5% Quota Clear Exam In First Attempt
PMK Seeks NEET Review As Only 5% Of Students Under Tamil Nadu's 7.5% Quota Clear Exam In First Attempt
India
India Wants Assurances On Sheikh Hasina's Safety, Fair Trial Before Bangladesh Return: Report
India Wants Assurances On Sheikh Hasina's Safety, Fair Trial Before Bangladesh Return: Report
India
‘Revolutionary, Visionary’: PM Modi, Kharge, Sonia Pay Tribute To Jawaharlal Nehru On 137th Birth Anniversary
‘Revolutionary, Visionary’: PM Modi, Sonia Pay Tribute To Nehru On 137th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Videos

J&K Weather News: Fresh Snowfall Covers Gulmarg, Bhaderwah & Kathua as Tourists Enjoy Winter Magic
Maharashtra Politics: Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Meets Devendra Fadnavis Amid NCP Merger Buzz
Godhra Train Fire: Ex-Investigator Rakesh Asthana Calls Sabarmati Express Blaze a Planned Conspiracy
West UP Political Showdown: Yogi, Owaisi & Akash Anand Rally Ahead of 2027 Assembly Elections
Mumbai Chhath Puja Row: Police Issue Notice to MNS Leader Dinesh Punde Amid Political Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget