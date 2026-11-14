Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pitroda denied PM Modi's involvement in phone tapping activities.

Pitroda claimed his own phone, laptop faced surveillance.

Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of tapping his phone.

BJP dismissed Gandhi's allegations, citing lack of evidence.

Congress leader Sam Pitroda has distanced himself from Rahul Gandhi's allegation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is tapping the Leader of Opposition's phone, saying he does not believe the PM is involved in such activities.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Pitroda said he did not think PM Modi personally carried out phone tapping, even as he claimed that his own phone and laptop had been compromised and his bank accounts were under surveillance.

"PM doesn't do that. PM doesn't take a screwdriver and get on a computer," Pitroda told NDTV.

The Congress leader, who has recently drawn attention for exchanging festive greetings with the Prime Minister, said he had consulted experts who examined his devices and cautioned him about possible surveillance. However, he refused to identify who he believed was monitoring him.

"My phone is tapped, my laptop is attacked, my bank accounts are under surveillance. I have consulted experts and they have, after examining my devices, cautioned me about tapping," he said.

"Somebody is doing that. I don't know and I don't care. I live with it. I have no issue," Pitroda added. "There are nasty people around. What do you do?"

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Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi Of Tapping His Phone

Pitroda's remarks come a day after Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Central government was keeping him under surveillance and directly accused PM Modi of tapping his phone.

In a video posted by the Congress on X on Friday, Gandhi renewed his call for an open debate with the Prime Minister and claimed that the alleged surveillance would expose who was under the influence of foreign powers.

"The Prime Minister is aware of this because he taps my phone. The day he agrees to a face-to-face debate, everyone will learn who is under the control of foreign powers, who is anti-national, and how long they have been involved in anti-national activities," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also claimed that evidence of the Prime Minister being under the control of "foreign powers" was already available on his phone, suggesting that PM Modi knew what the alleged proof was.

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BJP Dismisses Phone-Tapping Allegation

While several Opposition leaders have backed Gandhi's allegation, the BJP has rejected the charge, accusing him of making claims without providing evidence.

BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said Gandhi was making allegations to remain politically relevant.

"Rahul Gandhi, I can only safely say to him, with all respect, must get his head examined. Nobody is bothered tapping his phone. Nobody is interested in tapping his phone. If anybody is interested, it's to understand why his brain only functions on lies day after day," Chandrasekhar said.

The BJP has described Gandhi's approach as a "shoot and scoot" policy.