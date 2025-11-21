'Stay Safe, Kolkata': Here's How Netizens Reacted To The Recent Earthquake | Check Videos

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolted Kolkata residents early Friday morning. The tremors were strong enough to be felt across parts of the city.
Earthquake Kolkata: A magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolted Kolkata residents early Friday morning. While people were rushing to safe zones, some took to X (the microblogging platform formerly known as Twitter) to share photos and videos showing the intensity of the earthquake. As per reports, the epicentre was near the Bangladeshi city of Narsingdi, but strong tremors were felt as far as West Bengal.
Some residents showed the aftermath, where people rushed out of buildings, while others posted clips of shaking ceiling fans. Here’s how Kolkata reacted to the recent averted disaster.
Kolkata Residents' Reaction On The Earthquake
While one X user under the name, Dr Tapas Pramanick, urged users to stay alert, stating, "No major damage reported yet, but authorities urge people to stay alert and avoid using elevators. Stay safe, Kolkata." Another one, named Ravi Jha, posted a video showing the intensity of the earthquake.
Strong tremors felt across parts of Kolkata, including the Salt Lake IT sector.— Dr Tapas Pramanick (R G Kar Medical College) (@Rgkar2019Tapas) November 21, 2025
Employees evacuated buildings as precaution.
No major damage reported yet, but authorities urge people to stay alert and avoid using elevators.
Stay safe, Kolkata. 🌍⚠️#Earthquake #Kolkata #SaltLake pic.twitter.com/ZDQm6087wu
#earthquake #Kolkata #India pic.twitter.com/xX6JqKRByQ— Rajiv Jha (@rajiv9681) November 21, 2025
Earthquake Parameters— Anupam Mishra (@Anupammishra777) November 21, 2025
A 5.7 Magnitude #earthquake rocked bengal and Bangladesh today
At around 10:08 am. Epicentre was Bangladesh and Depth: 10 Km. #kolkata #bengal pic.twitter.com/Q8YZ8SokI7
That #earthquake lasted over 30 seconds and was very powerful #Kolkata pic.twitter.com/RugikCdRoG— महादेव♥️ (@kedarholic) November 21, 2025
Some users even tried to lighten the mood by sharing funny memes about the earthquake.
Earthquake ko paranormal activity smj liya tha 🤕#Kolkata #earthquake— Badmash Icon (@Viralmaja1212) November 21, 2025
#Kolkata #earthquake pic.twitter.com/jS7KzaeCsd— शांतनु (@WhyShantanu) November 21, 2025
Though the tremors felt by the residents were very intense, no property damage or casualties have been reported yet.
