'Stay Safe, Kolkata': Here's How Netizens Reacted To The Recent Earthquake | Check Videos

Kolkata woke up to strong tremors as a 5.7 earthquake hit Bangladesh. Residents shared videos of fans shaking online while authorities urged caution.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 11:47 AM (IST)
Earthquake Kolkata: A magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolted Kolkata residents early Friday morning. While people were rushing to safe zones, some took to X (the microblogging platform formerly known as Twitter) to share photos and videos showing the intensity of the earthquake. As per reports, the epicentre was near the Bangladeshi city of Narsingdi, but strong tremors were felt as far as West Bengal.

Some residents showed the aftermath, where people rushed out of buildings, while others posted clips of shaking ceiling fans. Here’s how Kolkata reacted to the recent averted disaster.

Kolkata Residents' Reaction On The Earthquake 

While one X user under the name, Dr Tapas Pramanick, urged users to stay alert, stating, "No major damage reported yet, but authorities urge people to stay alert and avoid using elevators. Stay safe, Kolkata." Another one, named Ravi Jha, posted a video showing the intensity of the earthquake.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 21 Nov 2025 11:39 AM (IST)
Earthquake KOLKATA

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the magnitude of the earthquake that jolted Kolkata?

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolted Kolkata residents early Friday morning. The tremors were strong enough to be felt across parts of the city.

Where was the epicentre of the earthquake?

The epicentre of the earthquake was near the Bangladeshi city of Narsingdi. However, strong tremors were felt as far as West Bengal.

Were there any reported damages or casualties from the earthquake in Kolkata?

No major damage or casualties have been reported yet. Authorities are urging people to stay alert and avoid using elevators.

