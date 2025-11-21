Earthquake Hits Kolkata, Strong Tremors Felt In Adjoining Areas

Strong tremors were felt in adjoining areas of Kolkata. A strong earthquake rattled parts of West Bengal today, with ground tremors felt across multiple districts. The quake originated around 27 kilometres east of Tungi in Bangladesh on Friday morning, sending mild shocks into neighbouring Bengal.

The tremor was recorded at 10:38:30 am local time. According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), several areas also reported light aftershocks following the initial quake. A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Narsingdi, Bangladesh at 10:08:26 today.

The earthquake sent strong tremors through Kolkata today, with residents across North and South Kolkata reporting that entire buildings shook, especially high-rises. The quake’s source is believed to be Bangladesh, where multiple regions also experienced intense shaking.

Tremors were felt across several districts of West Bengal, including Cooch Behar, South Dinajpur, Malda, and Nadia.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 5.5-magnitude quake struck near Dhaka, with its epicentre located in Narsingdi, around 50 kilometres from the Bangladeshi capital. The quake’s depth was recorded at 10 kilometres, and tremors were felt as far as Kolkata and parts of northeastern India.

Strong tremors were felt across Kolkata and nearby areas on Friday, 21 November, after an earthquake struck Dhaka, Bangladesh. The quake was widely experienced in several Bengal districts, including Malda, Nadia, Cooch Behar, South Dinajpur, and Hooghly.

Tremors were also reported from multiple parts of Tripura, adding to the widespread impact across the Northeast.