Kathmandu Airport Reopens: After Air India, IndiGo Announces Special Flights Starting Sep 11

HomeNewsKathmandu Airport Reopens: After Air India, IndiGo Announces Special Flights Starting Sep 11

IndiGo confirmed that from September 11, it will resume four daily scheduled flights to and from Kathmandu.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 11:05 AM (IST)
After Air India, IndiGo has also announced special services to Kathmandu starting September 11. In a post shared on social media platform X, the airline said: “In these extraordinary times in Kathmandu, our priority is to reunite you with your loved ones.”

IndiGo confirmed that from September 11, it will resume four daily scheduled flights to and from Kathmandu. In addition, subject to regulatory approvals, two special relief flights will also operate on the same day to help passengers return home safely. To make travel easier, the airline stated that these relief flights would be available at special fares.

“Your safety and peace of mind are at the heart of everything we do. Stay tuned to our official channels for further updates,” IndiGo added.

(This is a developing story)

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 11:03 AM (IST)
Air India IndiGo Kathmandu Airport Reopens
