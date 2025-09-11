Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, fulfils most of its demand through imports, with recycled metal forming only a small share of supply. Since bullion is internationally traded in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate have a direct and immediate impact on prices for Indian buyers.

For domestic consumers, the final cost of gold is shaped not just by currency movements but also by a mix of import duty, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and various state-level charges. This layered tax structure makes local rates particularly sensitive to both exchange rate shifts and government policy changes.

Meanwhile, broader global factors continue to steer the overall direction of gold. Movements in bond yields, monetary policy actions by central banks, and changing investor appetite for safe-haven assets all play a decisive role in determining where prices head next.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 10,146 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,067 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 10,150 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,073 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 10,131 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,052 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 10,131 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,052 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 10,131 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,052 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 10,131 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,052 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 10,136 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,057 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 10,131 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,052 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 10,136 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,057 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 10,146 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,067 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).