Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Influencers condemned offensive comments, urging accountability and consent.

The Rs 370 biryani controversy has sparked widespread debate on social media and beyond. Many people are discussing the issue and sharing their opinions. Let’s find out what the controversy is all about, how it began, and what exactly was said during comedian Pranit More’s show that triggered the uproar.

What Is Rs 370 Biryani Controversy?

A clip from a show by well-known stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss fame Pranit More has gone viral on social media. In the clip, a young man is seen talking about his dating experience. However, something he said during the conversation sparked massive criticism, leading to backlash against both him and Pranit More. Social media users have been expressing their outrage, and several public figures have also voiced their displeasure over the incident.

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The controversy began when a 22–23-year-old man named Himanshu Jangra, who worked as a web developer in Gurugram, attended Pranit More’s show. During the interaction, he shared that he had gone on a date with a girl and spent Rs 370 on chicken biryani for her.

Everything seemed normal until he continued the story. According to Himanshu, when the girl later asked him to drop her home, he made remarks suggesting that he wanted to “recover” the money he had spent on the date. His comments were widely perceived as reflecting an inappropriate and disrespectful mindset, triggering strong criticism online and turning the incident into a major controversy.

Himanshu Jangra Fired, Deactivates Instagram

Himanshu Jangra further stated that after spending Rs 370 on his female friend during the date, he expected something in return and wanted to take physical advantage of her. He claimed that he grabbed the girl's neck and started kissing her. He also made several other objectionable remarks during the interaction. These comments triggered widespread outrage on social media, with many users criticising not only Himanshu but also Pranit More. Critics argued that the video was uploaded on Pranit’s official Instagram handle and could have been stopped from being shared.

As the controversy intensified, Himanshu was reportedly fired from his job, while Pranit More later issued an apology.

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Himanshu Loses Job, Deactivates Instagram

Himanshu Jangra was working as a web developer at a design company in Gurugram. Following the backlash over his controversial comments, the company terminated his employment. He later apologised for his remarks and deactivated his Instagram account. Despite this, he continued to face strong criticism and online backlash.

Pranit More Also Apologises

Pranit More also came under scrutiny because the incident occurred during his show and in his presence. Many social media users questioned why he did not challenge or stop the remarks and instead appeared to laugh at the comments during the interaction. The controversy grew further after the clip was shared on his social media platforms.

Following widespread criticism, Pranit More apologised and clarified that the opinions expressed by audience members during the show did not reflect his personal views.

Kusha Kapila Reacts To Rs 370 Biryani Controversy

Actor and social media influencer Kusha Kapila also reacted strongly to the Rs370 biryani controversy and made a special appeal to women. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she urged women to openly call out poor and offensive comedy.

Kusha wrote, “I request women to openly criticise bad comedy. Please don’t be afraid. If something is problematic, call it out strongly. Uploading such clips is a choice. Making certain jokes and showcasing them on your channel is also a choice. By the way, this isn’t comedy—it’s content created to provoke reactions. I’m very happy to see so many women speaking up against it.”

Her comments have added to the ongoing debate, with many social media users echoing her view that offensive remarks should not be defended under the guise of comedy and should be held accountable.

‘I’ll Order Biryani With My Own Money...’

Kusha Kapila further wrote, “This feels great! I’m really enjoying this. Today, I’m going to order biryani with my own money and enjoy it.” Her remark was seen as a sarcastic response to the controversy and the mindset reflected in the viral clip.

It is worth noting that both Himanshu Jangra and Pranit More have already apologized over the incident. However, Kusha continued to criticize Pranit, arguing that he could not avoid responsibility by saying that the comments were merely the opinions of audience members. According to her, the platform belonged to him, and he should not have remained silent when such remarks about women were being made.

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Sakshi Shivdasani Calls It ‘Cheap and Disgusting’

Model and social media influencer Sakshi Shivdasani also reacted to the controversy through her Instagram Story. She wrote, “Pranit More says, ‘My audience’s opinions are not my own views,’ but he still chose to post that clip on Instagram because he found it funny that a man who paid for a date believed he had somehow purchased the right to sleep with a woman.”

Sakshi described the situation as “cheap and disgusting,” adding to the growing criticism from creators, influencers, and social media users who have condemned the comments and the handling of the incident.

She further wrote, “The company where that man worked fired him, but it also said that we should reflect on our actions and change. The problem is that this grown man neither appears willing to reflect nor to change. He believes that paying for a date entitles him to sex.”

Sakshi added that the incident highlights how consequences often occur because women speak up against inappropriate behaviour, rather than because the individuals involved recognise that their actions were wrong.

She continued, “This is proof that men face consequences because women raise their voices, not because men think something is wrong. So don’t let anyone convince you that ‘it’s not a big deal.’ More importantly, don’t let anyone distract from the issue by saying, ‘Not all men are like this.’ This is an extremely cheap and disgusting thing to say and believe.”