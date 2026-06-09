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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan Seen In Tears As He Pays Final Respects To Close Friend Kumud Rane

Salman Khan Seen In Tears As He Pays Final Respects To Close Friend Kumud Rane

Salman Khan was visibly emotional as he attended the funeral of close family friend Kumud Rane in Mumbai. Videos from the final rites show the actor struggling to hold back tears.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 04:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan deeply emotional at close family friend's funeral.
  • Actor struggled with grief, joined by Sohail and Helen.
  • Visuals of Khan crying resonated, fans offered condolences.

Salman Khan was overcome with emotions as he attended the funeral of close family friend Kumud Rane in Mumbai on Tuesday. The actor, known for maintaining strong bonds with those closest to his family, appeared deeply affected by the loss and was seen struggling to contain his grief during the final farewell.

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Salman Khan Pays Final Respects To Kumud Rane

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Salman arrived at the funeral accompanied by security personnel and close associates as he joined family members and friends gathered to bid farewell to Kumud Rane. Throughout the ceremony, the actor appeared grief-stricken and reflective.

Several clips shared online show Salman standing quietly, paying his respects. In one particularly emotional moment, he appeared unable to hold back his tears, a sight that left many fans deeply moved.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Khan Family Stands Together During Difficult Time

Members of the Khan family were also present to pay their respects. Salman was joined by his brother Sohail Khan, while Helen was also seen attending the funeral.

According to the visuals, the family stood together in mourning as they remembered Kumud Rane, who shared a longstanding bond with the Khans.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

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Fans Offer Condolences After Emotional Videos Surface

As images and videos from the funeral spread online, fans flooded social media with messages of support. Many offered prayers for the departed soul while sending strength and condolences to the grieving family.

The emotional visuals of Salman Khan paying his final respects have resonated with admirers, who were saddened to see the actor in tears as he bid farewell to someone who had been a cherished part of his family's life.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Salman Khan attend the funeral for?

Salman Khan attended the funeral of his close family friend, Kumud Rane. He appeared deeply affected and struggled to contain his grief during the farewell.

How did Salman Khan react at the funeral?

Salman Khan appeared grief-stricken and reflective throughout the ceremony. He was seen struggling to contain his emotions and, in one moment, appeared unable to hold back his tears.

Which other Khan family members were present at the funeral?

Salman Khan was joined by his brother Sohail Khan and Helen. The family stood together in mourning, remembering Kumud Rane, who had a longstanding bond with them.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Mumbai News Celebrity News Salman Khan Kumud Rane
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