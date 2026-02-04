Explorer
Joint Operation in Udhampur: Two Terrorists Killed in Encounter
Two terrorists were eliminated in a joint operation carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army and the CRPF in the Bansantgarh area of Udhampur, according to J&K Police.
