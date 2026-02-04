Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Joint Operation in Udhampur: Two Terrorists Killed in Encounter

Joint Operation in Udhampur: Two Terrorists Killed in Encounter

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 01:03 PM (IST)

Two terrorists were eliminated in a joint operation carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army and the CRPF in the Bansantgarh area of Udhampur, according to J&K Police.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com

Published at : 04 Feb 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
