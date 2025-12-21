Explorer
Jammu On High Alert After Chinese-Made Weapon Part Found
A high alert has been sounded in Jammu after Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered a telescope used for an assault rifle from an area close to the National Investigation Agency headquarters.
Police said the recovered telescope is of Chinese origin. Senior officers rushed to the spot soon after the recovery, and the area has been secured. Further investigation is underway to ascertain how the equipment reached the location and whether it is linked to any larger security threat.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
