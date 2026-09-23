Jaishankar Meets Rubio At UNGA, Raises India’s Concerns Over Russian Sanction Act

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jaishankar met US Secretary Rubio, discussed strategic partnership.

He expressed India's concerns regarding the Russia-Iran Act.

Minister held bilateral meetings covering global issues at UNGA.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, with discussions focusing on advancing the India-US strategic partnership and strengthening coordination on regional issues.

Following the meeting, Rubio posted on Instagram that he was working with Jaishankar to advance the strategic relationship between India and the US. The two sides also emphasised enhancing cooperation on upcoming multilateral events and regional priorities.

Jaishankar Raises Concerns Over SRIA

Jaishankar said on X after the meeting that he had reiterated India's interests and concerns regarding the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act (SRIA) to the US Secretary of State. He also discussed matters related to Russia and Iran during the talks.

Good to meet @SecRubio of the US #UNHighLevelWeek



Reiterated India’s interests and concerns with regard to SRIA. Also discussed the Gulf and Ukraine situations.



🇮🇳 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/163YRVlMZG — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 23, 2026

The proposed SRIA in the US provides for tough economic measures related to Russia and Iran. According to reports, the bill also includes a proposal to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on major buyers of Russian oil and gas. Such provisions could impact countries that trade energy or other goods with Russia.

India has long prioritised its national interests regarding its energy and defence relations with Russia. Jaishankar presented India's position and concerns to Rubio in this context.

Jaishankar In New York For UNGA

Jaishankar arrived in New York on Sunday to represent India at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. He will address the General Debate of the UN General Assembly on September 26.

Since arriving in New York, Jaishankar has held bilateral meetings with foreign ministers from several countries. These meetings are covering regional and global issues, as well as topics such as trade, energy, security and multilateral cooperation.

Focus On India-US Strategic Partnership

Advancing the strategic partnership between India and the United States is a key part of the discussions between the two countries.

Recent discussions have focused on mutual coordination regarding regional developments and upcoming multilateral events. Jaishankar's visit to New York comes as he meets representatives from several countries on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

India is raising issues such as economic cooperation, security, energy, technology and reform of multilateral institutions in these meetings.

Jaishankar Meets Representatives Of Several Countries

Jaishankar also met representatives from France, Ukraine, Italy, Switzerland, Ecuador and other countries.

The situation in Ukraine and the Gulf region, along with UN Security Council reform, were discussed during his talks with the French Foreign Minister.

His meeting with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani focused on the Gulf situation, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and Ukraine. Tajani spoke about advancing the strategic partnership between India and Italy in areas such as defence, security, AI, space, critical technologies and energy.

Emphasis On Cooperation With Global South

Jaishankar also participated in a meeting of Global South countries in New York.

He stated that amid rising tensions, trade pressures, supply chain challenges and the climate crisis, increased economic, technological and environmental cooperation among developing countries is essential.

He also emphasised the need for reform of the multilateral system. India advocates for a stronger role for developing countries in global decision-making.