‘Lehra Do Tiranga’: Abhijeet Dipke Announces Nationwide March On October 16

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced a 'Lahra Do Tiranga' programme at Central Park in Connaught Place, Delhi, on October 16 at 5 pm. Deepke urged patriots and people who take pride in the national flag to attend the event with the Tricolour, alleging that CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka had been jailed merely for waving it. He called on people unable to travel to Delhi to organise Tricolour marches in their own cities, insisting that displaying the national flag should not be treated as a crime.

‘Tricolour Is Our Pride’

Announcing the programme, Dipke said the gathering would demonstrate that waving the national flag was not a criminal act.

“Tell these dictators that our Tricolour is our pride and waving it is not a crime,” he said.

Lehra do Tiranga 🇮🇳 16 Oct | Central Park, CP | 5 PM https://t.co/eFO1RfUBos — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 14, 2026

Dipke added that he was prepared to face arrest himself but would not abandon his intention to raise the national flag.

He urged supporters to gather at Central Park with the Tricolour and participate in the event. He also appealed to people across the country to organise similar marches locally if they could not attend the Delhi programme.

The announcement comes amid tensions following the detention of CJP members over a protest at Jantar Mantar.

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CJP Leaders In Jail

A Delhi court has remanded CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to five days of judicial custody. Both are being held at Tihar Jail.

The two have been accused of entering the Jantar Mantar area without authorisation. Their detention has become a focal point of the party’s campaign, with Dipke arguing that the action against them raises questions about the right to display the national flag.

The proposed October 16 gathering is intended to rally supporters around the issue and extend the campaign beyond the national capital.

Dipke Returns To Delhi

Dipke arrived in Delhi on Wednesday, October 14, after travelling to his village following his grandmother’s death.

He had left the capital on October 11 to attend the funeral and related ceremonies. His grandmother died on October 10, when Dipke was in the custody of Delhi Police.

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