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English NewsNews‘Lehra Do Tiranga’: Abhijeet Dipke Announces Nationwide March On October 16

‘Lehra Do Tiranga’: Abhijeet Dipke Announces Nationwide March On October 16

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announces ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ in Delhi on October 16, urging nationwide marches over the arrest of two party leaders.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 07:32 PM (IST)

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced a 'Lahra Do Tiranga' programme at Central Park in Connaught Place, Delhi, on October 16 at 5 pm. Deepke urged patriots and people who take pride in the national flag to attend the event with the Tricolour, alleging that CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka had been jailed merely for waving it. He called on people unable to travel to Delhi to organise Tricolour marches in their own cities, insisting that displaying the national flag should not be treated as a crime.

‘Tricolour Is Our Pride’

Announcing the programme, Dipke said the gathering would demonstrate that waving the national flag was not a criminal act.

“Tell these dictators that our Tricolour is our pride and waving it is not a crime,” he said.

Dipke added that he was prepared to face arrest himself but would not abandon his intention to raise the national flag.

He urged supporters to gather at Central Park with the Tricolour and participate in the event. He also appealed to people across the country to organise similar marches locally if they could not attend the Delhi programme.

The announcement comes amid tensions following the detention of CJP members over a protest at Jantar Mantar.

Also Read: Vijay’s Viral Hand Gesture Triggers Fresh DMK Attack, This Time Over RSS Link

CJP Leaders In Jail

A Delhi court has remanded CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to five days of judicial custody. Both are being held at Tihar Jail.

The two have been accused of entering the Jantar Mantar area without authorisation. Their detention has become a focal point of the party’s campaign, with Dipke arguing that the action against them raises questions about the right to display the national flag.

The proposed October 16 gathering is intended to rally supporters around the issue and extend the campaign beyond the national capital.

Dipke Returns To Delhi

Dipke arrived in Delhi on Wednesday, October 14, after travelling to his village following his grandmother’s death.

He had left the capital on October 11 to attend the funeral and related ceremonies. His grandmother died on October 10, when Dipke was in the custody of Delhi Police.

Also Read: ‘Won’t Accept Such Lame Excuses’: Supreme Court Pulls Up ECI Over Missing Karnataka Vote-Counting Video

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 07:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke CJP Protest
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