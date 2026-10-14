West Indies Hit Back To Level Series After India Fall Short In 248-Run Chase

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shai Hope's unbeaten century propelled West Indies to a formidable 247.

India's chase faltered despite Sanju Samson's explosive 56 runs.

Keemo Paul's five-wicket haul secured West Indies' 24-run victory.

West Indies leveled the T20I series 2-2, forcing a decider.

IND vs West Indies Highlights: West Indies defeated India by 24 runs in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad on Wednesday to level the five-match series at 2-2. Chasing 248, India were bowled out for 223 in 19.3 overs despite Sanju Samson's explosive 56 off 23 balls and useful contributions from Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy. The result sets up a series decider in Bengaluru on October 17.

Sanju Samson's 23-Ball Fifty Gives India Hope

India made an aggressive start to their chase, with Samson bringing up a half-century in just 20 balls. The wicketkeeper-batter struck six fours and four sixes in his 23-ball 56, scoring at a strike rate of 243.48 before Keemo Paul dismissed him, with Shimron Hetmyer completing the catch.

Abhishek Sharma provided support at the top of the order, scoring 29 off 24 deliveries with three fours and a six. However, Gudakesh Motie removed Abhishek, while Paul dismissed Ishan Kishan for six off three balls to put pressure on the Indian batting line-up.

Captain Shreyas Iyer managed 16 from 11 deliveries before Shamar Springer had him caught by Jewel Andrew. India's early momentum had begun to fade, but Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy attempted to keep the chase alive.

Tilak scored 43 off 25 balls, hitting two fours and three sixes. Romario Shepherd ended his innings when Rovman Powell took the catch, leaving India needing another substantial contribution from the middle and lower order.

Keemo Paul Leads West Indies' Bowling Effort

Nitish Kumar Reddy kept India's hopes alive with an attacking 41 off 20 deliveries. His innings included one four and four sixes, but Paul struck again to remove him, with Powell taking the catch.

Paul was the pick of the West Indies bowlers, finishing with five wickets as he repeatedly broke partnerships and prevented India from building a match-winning stand. He also dismissed Axar Patel, who made three off five balls, and bowled Prince Yadav for a duck.

Motie claimed two wickets, dismissing Abhishek and Naman Dhir, who was stumped by captain and wicketkeeper Shai Hope for a first-ball duck. Springer and Shepherd took one wicket apiece, accounting for Iyer and Tilak respectively.

India's innings also included 24 extras, comprising four byes, three leg-byes, 16 wides and one no-ball. Arshdeep Singh was retired out for five off four balls, while Mayank Yadav remained unbeaten on zero.

Despite Samson's rapid start and the contributions from Tilak and Nitish, India lost wickets too frequently to sustain the required scoring rate. The hosts were eventually dismissed for 223 in 19.3 overs, falling 24 runs short of the target.

Shai Hope's Century Sets Up Series-Equalising Win

Earlier, West Indies captain Shai Hope led the visitors with an unbeaten 102 off 50 balls, striking four fours and nine sixes. Shimron Hetmyer added 33 off 12 deliveries, while Sherfane Rutherford finished unbeaten on 49 from 26 balls to lift West Indies to 247/3.

Hope's century gave West Indies the platform for a demanding target, and the visitors' bowlers followed it up by taking wickets at regular intervals during India's chase. Paul's five-wicket haul proved decisive in preventing the hosts from completing the pursuit.

India had entered the fourth T20I with a 2-1 lead after winning the third match in Indore. The victory in Hyderabad brings West Indies level at 2-2, meaning the fifth and final T20I in Bengaluru will determine the series winner.