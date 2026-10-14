Rahul Meets Ankita Bhandari’s Family, Opposes Dushyant Gautam’s Appointment As Governor

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi met Ankita Bhandari's family protesting at India Gate.

Family protested Dushyant Gautam's governor appointment for alleged links.

They demand withholding appointment until justice for Ankita.

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, visited India Gate on Wednesday night to meet the family of Ankita Bhandari, who are protesting against the BJP’s decision to appoint Dushyant Gautam as a governor. The family has demanded that the appointment be withheld until justice is delivered in Ankita’s case. Congress leader Pawan Khera also criticised the BJP over the decision, while Ankita’s mother vowed to continue the protest until their demands are addressed.

Rahul Meets Family

Rahul Gandhi met Ankita Bhandari’s family as they staged a sit-in at India Gate, opposing Gautam’s appointment. The family has called for the decision to be reconsidered, arguing that he should not be given an official position while the investigation into their daughter’s case remains unresolved.

#WATCH | 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi meets Ankita Bhandari’s parents at India Gate in Delhi They are protesting against the appointment of BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam as the Governor of Sikkim https://t.co/ZdiuPvaSZp — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2026

Social activist Yogita Bhayana said she had been distressed since news of the governor appointment emerged. She said she subsequently spoke to Ankita’s family, who asked her to come to Delhi.

Congress Attacks BJP

Congress leader Pawan Khera launched a sharp attack on the BJP over the appointment, questioning how long the party would continue to stand with those accused of rape. He also said Ankita’s mother had been crying since coming forward to raise concerns over the case.

The remarks came amid renewed demands from the family for accountability and justice, with the appointment triggering fresh protests and political criticism.

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‘We Want No Position for Him’

Ankita’s mother expressed deep disappointment over the news of Gautam’s appointment as governor and appealed directly to President Droupadi Murmu to intervene.

“We were deeply saddened to hear that BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam has been appointed governor. I appeal to the Honourable President to halt the process of appointing him as governor until the CBI investigation is completed. The President is herself a woman and will surely understand my feelings,” she said.

She reiterated that she would remain on protest until justice was delivered and demanded that Gautam not be given any official position.

Ankita’s mother also alleged that her daughter’s death was linked to Gautam, repeating her opposition to his appointment. These remain allegations made by the family.

She further said Rahul Gandhi was standing alongside them in their fight for justice, as the family continued to press for the investigation to be completed before any appointment proceeded.

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