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English NewsNewsWorldAir France Bans Pakistani Pilots From Israel Flights, Crew From 31 Muslim Countries Affected

Air France Bans Pakistani Pilots From Israel Flights, Crew From 31 Muslim Countries Affected

Air France confirms compliance with Israeli flight restrictions targeting crew from 31 Muslim-majority countries, raising discrimination concerns.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 08:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Air France confirms compliance with new Israeli flight restrictions.
  • Rules bar 31 Muslim-majority nationals from Israeli airspace.
  • Directive followed alleged hijacking attempt by Omani co-pilot.

Air France has confirmed it is complying with new Israeli restrictions barring certain foreign nationals from operating flights into Israeli airspace. The controversial rules reportedly affect citizens of 31 Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, and apply to pilots and cabin crew. Reported by Israeli media and French investigative outlet Mediapart, the directive has prompted questions about airlines’ legal obligations and whether enforcing nationality-based restrictions could expose carriers to discrimination lawsuits.

31 Countries Affected

The restrictions cover nationals of 31 Muslim-majority countries, including Algeria, Tunisia, Iran, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Niger, who are no longer permitted to fly into Israeli airspace under the new policy.

According to Israeli broadcaster N12, Israel’s Ministry of Transport and Road Safety informed foreign airlines on October 1 that pilots and cabin crew operating flights into Israeli airspace must not hold the nationality, or dual nationality, of countries that do not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel.

Also Read: Netanyahu Urged Trump To Strike Iran Before US, Israel Elections? US Officials Split, Report Says

Security Concerns

The directive was issued a day after an Omani co-pilot attempted to hijack Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30 and crash it into Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, according to Emirati and Israeli authorities.

The co-pilot is accused of attacking the aircraft’s Indian pilot, who has been recovering in hospital.

Also Read: Air India Frankfurt-Delhi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Jaipur After 'Hijack' Alert

Air France Responds

“The staff concerned have been informed of the new regulations implemented by the Israeli authorities for flights to Tel Aviv,” Air France told Al Jazeera.

The airline’s confirmation has brought renewed attention to the challenges international carriers may face when complying with government-imposed restrictions based on nationality. Some experts have warned that enforcing such rules could expose airlines to discrimination-related legal challenges.

Also Read: ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’: Abhijeet Dipke Announces Nationwide March On October 16

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 08:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistani Pilots Air France Flydubai Incident
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