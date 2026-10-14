Air France Bans Pakistani Pilots From Israel Flights, Crew From 31 Muslim Countries Affected

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Air France confirms compliance with new Israeli flight restrictions.

Rules bar 31 Muslim-majority nationals from Israeli airspace.

Directive followed alleged hijacking attempt by Omani co-pilot.

Air France has confirmed it is complying with new Israeli restrictions barring certain foreign nationals from operating flights into Israeli airspace. The controversial rules reportedly affect citizens of 31 Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, and apply to pilots and cabin crew. Reported by Israeli media and French investigative outlet Mediapart, the directive has prompted questions about airlines’ legal obligations and whether enforcing nationality-based restrictions could expose carriers to discrimination lawsuits.

31 Countries Affected

The restrictions cover nationals of 31 Muslim-majority countries, including Algeria, Tunisia, Iran, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Niger, who are no longer permitted to fly into Israeli airspace under the new policy.

According to Israeli broadcaster N12, Israel’s Ministry of Transport and Road Safety informed foreign airlines on October 1 that pilots and cabin crew operating flights into Israeli airspace must not hold the nationality, or dual nationality, of countries that do not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel.

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Security Concerns

The directive was issued a day after an Omani co-pilot attempted to hijack Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30 and crash it into Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, according to Emirati and Israeli authorities.

The co-pilot is accused of attacking the aircraft’s Indian pilot, who has been recovering in hospital.

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Air France Responds

“The staff concerned have been informed of the new regulations implemented by the Israeli authorities for flights to Tel Aviv,” Air France told Al Jazeera.

The airline’s confirmation has brought renewed attention to the challenges international carriers may face when complying with government-imposed restrictions based on nationality. Some experts have warned that enforcing such rules could expose airlines to discrimination-related legal challenges.

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