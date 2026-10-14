Thane: Man Shot Dead Near Ulhasnagar Railway Station Over Suspected Old Rivalry

Thane: A man was shot dead near Ulhasnagar railway station complex in Thane district on Wednesday night, prima facie over an old rivalry, police said.

According to preliminary information, unidentified assailants fired two bullets into the head of Harish Gajwani in the Camp 4 area.

A police official said the incident occurred at 8.30 p.m.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the murder may be the fallout of an old rivalry, though the exact motive and the identities of the attackers are yet to be established, the official added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)