‘Why Wait To Fall Ill?’ MP CM Mohan Yadav Pushes Ayurveda For Disease Prevention

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Yadav highlighted Ayurveda's preventive health focus and global recognition.

AYUSH market grew to $43 billion; state expanding infrastructure.

Chief Minister inaugurated 25 AYUSH facilities worth over ₹184 crore.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said Ayurveda is not limited to treating diseases but also focuses on preventing them by maintaining a balance in diet, thoughts and conduct.

Addressing a state-level programme at Pandit Khushilal Sharma Government Autonomous Ayurveda College in Bhopal on Wednesday, on the occasion of the 11th National Ayurveda Day, Yadav said India's Yoga and Ayurvedic systems of medicine have regained global recognition under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Ayurveda Focuses On Disease Prevention

Yadav said Ayurveda has been an integral part of Indian culture and lifestyle for centuries, with ingredients used in Indian kitchens and spices being rooted in Ayurved.

He said the spirit of Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is embedded in Indian culture and the knowledge of the Veds, reflecting the wish for the happiness and well-being of all people and the belief that the entire world is one family.

According to Yadav, Ayurveda emphasises maintaining a person's health before a disease occurs. He said the system teaches the importance of maintaining balance in diet, thoughts and conduct.

He added that yoga, pranayama and Ayurveda demonstrated their potential to support human health and well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yadav also said India's heritage is once again gaining recognition in Western countries. He cited the installation this year of a statue of Maharishi Sushruta, regarded as the father of surgery, at the Royal College of Surgeons in Edinburgh, Scotland, one of the world's oldest surgical institutions.

AYUSH Market Grows To USD 43 Billion

Yadav said the AYUSH market was worth around USD 3 billion in 2014 and has now grown to USD 43 billion.

He said the Madhya Pradesh government is making continuous efforts to promote Ayurveda. Responding to the demand for an increase in the stipend for AYUSH intern doctors, Yadav said appropriate directions had already been issued following discussions with AYUSH Minister Inder Singh Parmar.

He added that intern doctors would receive good news soon.

25 AYUSH Buildings And Facilities Worth Over ₹184 Crore

On the occasion of Ayurveda Day, Yadav inaugurated several development projects and performed Bhoomi Poojan for others.

These included 25 AYUSH buildings, hospitals and college buildings constructed at a cost of over ₹184 crore. He inaugurated 12 AYUSH buildings constructed at a cost of ₹4.70 crore and performed Bhoomi Poojan for 13 AYUSH buildings, hospitals and Ayurveda college facilities at a cost of ₹179 crore.

Yadav also inaugurated the State Composite Herbal Garden spread over six acres on the Ayurveda College campus.

₹102-Crore Ayurveda College Inaugurated In Dindori

Yadav inaugurated an Ayurveda college established in tribal-dominated Dindori district at a cost of ₹102 crore to promote Ayurvedic healthcare in the region.

He also unveiled the names of AYUSH Wellness Tourism Centres, which will now be known as AYUSH Arogyam Dham.

The Chief Minister inaugurated public access to the Herbal Garden of State Importance established at Pandit Khushilal Sharma Ayurveda College.

Earlier, he planted a Red Sandalwood sapling on the college campus and inaugurated an Ayurveda exhibition aimed at connecting the general public with traditional systems of medicine. He also visited various stalls at the exhibition.

Why September 23 Is Observed As National Ayurveda Day

Yadav said India has demonstrated its significance to the world through eight great accomplishments, including zero, decimals, Yoga, Ayurved, astronomy, astrology, architecture and spirituality.

According to astronomical calculations, day and night are of equal duration on September 23. He said this is why September 23 was chosen to be observed as National Ayurveda Day.

Similarly, June 21 is observed as International Yoga Day, with programmes being organised in more than 200 countries. Yadav said that on June 21, the Sun moves from Uttarayana to Dakshinayana and that Indian culture has traditionally been centred on the Sun.

‘Why Should We Look For Treatment Only After Falling Ill?’

Yadav said Ayurveda experts believe that when a disease spreads in a particular area, its medicinal remedy is often available within a radius of 25 to 30 kilometres.

“Why should we look for treatment only after falling ill?” he asked, highlighting the concept of wellness.

He said people should strive to remain healthy through their daily routine and diet. By adopting a lifestyle based on Yoga and Ayurved, people can maintain good health and prevent diseases.

Yadav said God has given people the body as a temple and that every effort should be made to keep it healthy. He added that the importance of Ayurved was evident to everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nine New Ayurvedic Colleges Being Established

Yadav said the first Ayurveda college building in Madhya Pradesh was constructed in Gwalior in 1916. Subsequently, three buildings were established in Jabalpur, Indore and Ujjain in 1972.

This was followed by the establishment of colleges in Burhanpur and Pandit Khushilal Sharma Ayurveda College in Bhopal.

He said the State Government has initiated the establishment of nine new Ayurvedic colleges. To expand the AYUSH system of medicine, the government has increased the AYUSH Department's budget 16-fold compared with 2002-03.

Twelve AYUSH Health and Wellness Centres are being established at major tourist destinations across the state. Yadav said the State Government is promoting the AYUSH system of medicine through tourism.

1,773 Ayurvedic Dispensaries, 800 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs Operational

Higher Education and AYUSH Minister Inder Singh Parmar said Ayurved would have a distinct place in the future of Indian systems of medicine.

Parmar said the number of medical and Ayurvedic colleges in the state is steadily increasing under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Yadav.

He said that until 2023, the state had seven Ayurvedic colleges and two colleges offering Homoeopathy and Unani systems of medicine.

At present, nine AYUSH colleges are operational, while eight new Ayurvedic colleges are under construction. There are 1,773 Ayurvedic dispensaries, 800 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and 58 AYUSH wings functioning across the state.

The AYUSH Department is also active in all 31 districts affected by sickle cell disease. Yoga classes have also been started to teach yoga to citizens.