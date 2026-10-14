Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Air India flight diverted to Jaipur after security alert.

Pilot mistakenly pressed squawk code 7500, indicating hijacking.

Security agencies thoroughly checked aircraft, crew, and passengers.

Flight cleared hours later, continuing journey to Delhi.

An Air India flight operating from Frankfurt to Delhi arrived in the national capital at 3.24 pm on October 14 after being diverted to Jaipur following a hijack alert triggered by the accidental pressing of squawk code 7500.

Flight AI2030 was diverted to Jaipur after Ahmedabad Air Traffic Control (ATC) received the alert and instructed the aircraft to land at the nearest airport. The flight was originally scheduled to arrive in Delhi at 10.40 am.

A passenger described the uncertainty following the diversion, saying the passengers were kept waiting for around two hours before being asked to disembark for security checks.

VIDEO | Air India Frankfurt-Delhi flight, diverted to Jaipur following a hijack alert, arrives in Delhi. A passenger says, “...The flight just stopped there, and we weren't told anything. We were kept waiting for about two hours. Then it was announced that all passengers should get off for a security check. All of us were asked to deboard. We underwent a thorough security check, and everything was handled very well. We were taken to a bus, where everything was checked before we were allowed to leave. Boarding then resumed...” (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) #AirIndiaFlight #Delhi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2026

“The flight just stopped there, and we weren't told anything. We were kept waiting for about two hours. Then it was announced that all passengers should get off for a security check. All of us were asked to deboard. We underwent a thorough security check, and everything was handled very well. We were taken to a bus, where everything was checked before we were allowed to leave. Boarding then resumed,” the passenger said.

Why Was The Flight Diverted?

Squawk code 7500 is an internationally recognised transponder code used to discreetly alert ATC to a hijacking or unlawful interference involving an aircraft.

According to the information provided, the pilot accidentally pressed the code for a fraction of a second. Ahmedabad ATC received the alert and treated it as a serious security concern, directing the flight to make an emergency landing in Jaipur.

At the time, Ahmedabad airport was around 35 minutes away, while Delhi airport was approximately 40 minutes away. Jaipur was the nearest airport, prompting the diversion.

Despite the pilot and co-pilot providing clearance, ATC followed the standard operating procedure (SOP) in response to the alert.

Aircraft And Crew Cleared After Security Checks

Following the landing, security agencies carried out checks on the aircraft and its crew. The pilot and co-pilot were questioned, while passengers were asked to disembark and undergo security screening before reboarding.

After several hours of investigation, the aircraft and crew were cleared.

What Did Air India Say?

In a statement issued shortly after the incident, Air India said flight AI2030, operating from Frankfurt to Delhi on October 14, had been diverted to Jaipur due to a potential security threat. The airline confirmed that the aircraft landed safely.

The airline said the relevant security agencies had completed the necessary checks and cleared the aircraft and crew. Passengers were also screened before boarding the aircraft again.

Air India said its teams coordinated with the relevant authorities to minimise inconvenience to passengers. The airline apologised for the disruption and thanked passengers for their patience and cooperation, reiterating that the safety of passengers and crew remained its highest priority.