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English NewsNewsSmriti Irani Slams Rahul Gandhi Over CEC Protest, Says Democracy Won’t Tolerate ‘Audacity’

Smriti Irani Slams Rahul Gandhi Over CEC Protest, Says Democracy Won’t Tolerate ‘Audacity’

Rahul Gandhi has been protesting against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 09:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Smriti Irani criticized Rahul Gandhi's protest against Chief Election Commissioner.
  • Rahul Gandhi led opposition's Supreme Court march October 12.
  • Gandhi further criticized government and Election Commission.
  • Irani criticized Samajwadi Party after rebel MLAs joined BJP.

BJP national general secretary Smriti Irani on Wednesday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of seeking support from opposition parties to challenge the system.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, Irani said, “The man who can't even contest the Amethi elections on his own is now contacting 14 political parties in Delhi and pleading to be crowned the country's king. This democracy will never tolerate such audacity against the system, the Constitution, and the Election Commission.”

Rahul Gandhi has been protesting against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Rahul Gandhi Leads Opposition March

On October 12, the INDIA bloc, led by Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, organised a march from Barakhamba Road to the Supreme Court.

The march was attended by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and former chief ministers of several states.

Rahul Gandhi Targets Centre, Election Commission

Rahul Gandhi also criticised the government and the Election Commission during a press conference on Wednesday.

“PM Modi will punish everyone from the Home Minister and the Election Commission to the police. This is India. Amit Shah ji, look at this carefully. There is no Hindu, no Muslim, no one from any particular caste, no woman, no man. There is only one voice, only one protest. This is the voice of India, and you are standing against this voice,” the Congress MP said.

Smriti Irani Targets Samajwadi Party

Separately, Irani took aim at the Samajwadi Party after three rebel MLAs from Uttar Pradesh joined the BJP on Wednesday.

“Today, three prominent leaders from Uttar Pradesh have joined our party. The Samajwadi Party also lost the last assembly elections; they have every right to dream, but the harsh truth is that the BJP is going to form the government,” she said.

Irani also accused the SP of hindering development during its tenure and said the people of Uttar Pradesh would not forget its record.

“The citizens of Uttar Pradesh will also never forget that the SP's rule meant halting the country's development. Today, there are 59.4 million citizens in Uttar Pradesh who have been lifted out of poverty by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government,” she added.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Rahul Gandhi protesting?

Rahul Gandhi is protesting against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. He is also demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

What was Smriti Irani's main criticism of Rahul Gandhi?

Smriti Irani accused Rahul Gandhi of seeking opposition support to challenge the election system and constitution. She suggested he couldn't contest Amethi alone and was trying to become 'king'.

What was the purpose of the October 12 opposition march led by Rahul Gandhi?

Rahul Gandhi led the INDIA bloc in a march from Barakhamba Road to the Supreme Court on October 12. This protest targeted alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision exercise.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 09:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi Smriti Irani : Rahul Gandhi CEC Protest Democracy Won’t Tolerate ‘Audacity’
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