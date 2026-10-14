Smriti Irani Slams Rahul Gandhi Over CEC Protest, Says Democracy Won’t Tolerate ‘Audacity’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Smriti Irani criticized Rahul Gandhi's protest against Chief Election Commissioner.

Rahul Gandhi led opposition's Supreme Court march October 12.

Gandhi further criticized government and Election Commission.

Irani criticized Samajwadi Party after rebel MLAs joined BJP.

BJP national general secretary Smriti Irani on Wednesday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of seeking support from opposition parties to challenge the system.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, Irani said, “The man who can't even contest the Amethi elections on his own is now contacting 14 political parties in Delhi and pleading to be crowned the country's king. This democracy will never tolerate such audacity against the system, the Constitution, and the Election Commission.”

#WATCH | Amethi, Uttar Pradesh | BJP National General Secretary Smriti Z Irani says, "I will simply say this: a person (Rahul Gandhi) who cannot contest an election from Amethi on his own strength is today calling upon 14 political parties in Delhi, asking them to make him the emperor of the country. This democracy will never tolerate such audacity directed against the system, the Constitution, and the Election Commission. On rebel SP MLAs joining BJP, she says, "... Today, three prominent leaders in Uttar Pradesh have become members of our party. BJP workers are welcoming them... The Samajwadi Party lost the previous Assembly election as well; they have every right to dream. But the stark reality is that the BJP government is going to be formed. Not only are BJP workers committed to this, but the citizens of Uttar Pradesh will also never forget that SP's rule meant stalling the country's development. Today, there are 5.94 crore citizens in Uttar Pradesh whom the PM Narendra Modi government has lifted out of poverty..." — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2026

Rahul Gandhi has been protesting against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Rahul Gandhi Leads Opposition March

On October 12, the INDIA bloc, led by Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, organised a march from Barakhamba Road to the Supreme Court.

The march was attended by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and former chief ministers of several states.

Rahul Gandhi Targets Centre, Election Commission

Rahul Gandhi also criticised the government and the Election Commission during a press conference on Wednesday.

#WATCH | Amethi, Uttar Pradesh | Three rebel SP MLAs, Rakesh Pratap Singh, Abhay Singh, and Vinod Chaturvedi joins BJP in the presence of State BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary. https://t.co/8B0FR3B3yj — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2026

“PM Modi will punish everyone from the Home Minister and the Election Commission to the police. This is India. Amit Shah ji, look at this carefully. There is no Hindu, no Muslim, no one from any particular caste, no woman, no man. There is only one voice, only one protest. This is the voice of India, and you are standing against this voice,” the Congress MP said.

Smriti Irani Targets Samajwadi Party

Separately, Irani took aim at the Samajwadi Party after three rebel MLAs from Uttar Pradesh joined the BJP on Wednesday.

“Today, three prominent leaders from Uttar Pradesh have joined our party. The Samajwadi Party also lost the last assembly elections; they have every right to dream, but the harsh truth is that the BJP is going to form the government,” she said.

Irani also accused the SP of hindering development during its tenure and said the people of Uttar Pradesh would not forget its record.

“The citizens of Uttar Pradesh will also never forget that the SP's rule meant halting the country's development. Today, there are 59.4 million citizens in Uttar Pradesh who have been lifted out of poverty by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government,” she added.