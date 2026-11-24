Kallakurichi District Collector JE Padmaja has lodged a formal complaint against TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh, accusing him of sending inappropriate messages and making unwelcome advances. Padmaja submitted her complaint to the district Superintendent of Police on Monday afternoon. Following this, police are learnt to have registered a case against the legislator under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

Madras High Court Had Sought Clarity On Collector's Complaint

The complaint comes a day after the Madras High Court questioned whether Padmaja had personally approached the police or submitted a formal representation against Arul Vignesh.

The court was hearing a petition filed by advocate R Thrishuli, who sought directions to register an FIR and investigate allegations that the TVK MLA had sent sexually coloured WhatsApp messages to the Collector and entered her official residence in an inebriated condition.

During Monday's hearing, the Tamil Nadu government informed the court that neither the police nor Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar had received any complaint from the Collector. State Public Prosecutor R John Sathyan made the submission before Justice V Lakshminarayanan.

The judge also questioned the material available to substantiate the allegations, observing that directions could not be issued solely on the basis of media reports.

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NCW Seeks Impartial Probe Into Harassment Allegations

The controversy gained further attention after Justice Victoria Gowri referred to the allegations at a workplace sexual harassment awareness programme in Madurai.

She questioned the alleged police inaction and highlighted the complaint reportedly filed by the Collector's husband. The judge also raised concerns over whether the alleged conduct of an elected representative amounted to workplace harassment.

Subsequently, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of the matter and sought an impartial investigation from Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP).

The commission called for scrutiny of representations reportedly submitted by the Collector to senior officials, preservation of relevant digital evidence and an action-taken report.

Vijay Faces Opposition Questions Over Silence

Chief Minister Vijay has also come under scrutiny over his response to the allegations against his party legislator.

According to TVK sources, Vijay met Arul Vignesh separately during a recent meeting with party MLAs and cautioned him that action could follow if the allegations were established through an investigation.

However, the Chief Minister has not made any public statement on the issue so far. Opposition parties have questioned his silence and demanded clarity on the party's position.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Annamalai Demand Accountability

DMK leader MK Stalin questioned the state government's response to the allegations raised by the Collector, pointing out that the matter had come to light weeks before she lodged a formal police complaint.

He said the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary should have proactively reached out to the woman officer as soon as the issue surfaced, heard her concerns and made it clear that the government stood by her.

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin questioned the safety of women under the ruling dispensation, asking, "Is there no protection even for a woman District Collector?"

BJP leader K Annamalai has also demanded an explanation from Vijay on whether Arul Vignesh sent the alleged messages. He said action should follow if the accusations were established and questioned the Collector's continued absence from government events.