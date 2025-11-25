Israel Dismisses Reports Of Netanyahu Postponing India Visit Over Security Concerns

Jerusalem: Israel on Tuesday dismissed media reports claiming that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has postponed his planned visit to India due to security concerns, saying the Israeli leader has “full confidence” in India's security apparatus and that both sides are coordinating new dates for the trip.

The Israeli PM’s office in a social media post said, "Israel's bond with India, and between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very strong.” "The PM has full confidence in India's security under PM Modi, and teams are already coordinating a new visit date," it said.

A section of Israeli media had earlier reported that Netanyahu, who was scheduled to visit New Delhi in December for his first official trip to India since 2018, postponed the visit due to security concerns following the terror attack in Delhi earlier this month.

Informed sources here told PTI that the reports were “speculative” and “misleading”, adding that efforts were underway to finalise mutually convenient dates for Netanyahu’s visit.

