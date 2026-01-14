Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNews‘Leave Iran By Any Means Of Transport’: MEA Issues Advisory Amid Anti-Khamenei Protests

‘Leave Iran By Any Means Of Transport’: MEA Issues Advisory Amid Anti-Khamenei Protests

The Indian Embassy in Tehran urged Indians, including students and tourists, to leave Iran immediately via any available transport, including commercial flights, amid rising anti-Khamenei protests.

By : Vinita Bhat, Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amid ongoing protests in Iran, the Indian government has issued a fresh travel advisory for its citizens. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that in view of the current developments in Iran, Indian nationals are advised against travelling to the country until further notice. The Indian Embassy in Tehran also issued an advisory and urged Indians to leave the country by available means of transport amid growing anti-Khamenei protests in the country. 

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the travel advisory on X (formerly Twitter). “In view of the ongoing developments in Iran, Indian nationals are once again strongly advised to avoid travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice,” the statement read. 

‘Leave Iran By Any Means Of Transport’: Indian Embassy

The Embassy of India in Tehran also issued an advisory dated January 14, and urged Indians currently in Iran to leave the country using any means of transport, including commercial flights.

“In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on 5 January 2025, and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights,” the advisory from the embassy read. 

The advisory further urged Indian nationals to stay away from protest areas and to remain in regular contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran.

It added, “It is reiterated that all Indian citizens and PIOs should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments.”

‘Keep Travel Documents Handy, Contact Indian Embassy’

The embassy also advised Indians to keep their travel and immigration documents handy and to contact the embassy if they require any assistance.

The advisory also included emergency helpline numbers. “The emergency contact helplines of the Indian Embassy are provided below: Mobile Numbers: +989128109115; +989128109109; +989128109102; +989932179359. Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in.”

The Indian Embassy also urged Indian nationals to register themselves if they haven’t already on the official portal through the link (https:/ /www.meaers.com/request/home). “In case any Indian national is unable to register due to internet disruptions in Iran, their families in India are requested to do so.”

Earlier, on January 5, the MEA had issued a similar travel advisory regarding Iran.

“In view of recent developments, Indian nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice,” that advisory stated.

It added, “Indian citizens and PlOs currently in Iran should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations and closely monitor news as well as the website and social media handles of the Embassy of India in Tehran. Indian nationals living in Iran on resident visas are advised to register with the Indian Embassy, if not already done so.”





Related Video

Breaking: Delhi Government Expands Ayushman Arogya Mandir Network to 319 Centres

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current travel advisory for Indian citizens regarding Iran?

Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid travelling to Iran until further notice due to ongoing developments and protests.

What should Indian citizens currently in Iran do?

Indian citizens in Iran are urged to leave the country using any available means of transport, including commercial flights. They should also stay in contact with the Indian Embassy.

What precautions should Indian nationals in Iran take?

Indian nationals should exercise caution, avoid protest areas, keep travel documents handy, and stay in regular contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

How can Indian citizens in Iran contact the Indian Embassy?

Contact information for the Indian Embassy in Tehran, including mobile numbers and email, is provided in the advisory for those needing assistance.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Leave Iran By Any Means Of Transport’: MEA Issues Advisory Amid Anti-Khamenei Protests
‘Leave Iran By Any Means Of Transport’: MEA Issues Advisory Amid Anti-Khamenei Protests
West Bengal
ED Tells Calcutta HC No Documents Seized In I-PAC Raid; TMC Plea Disposed
ED Tells Calcutta HC No Documents Seized In I-PAC Raid; TMC Plea Disposed
World
Who Is Erfan Soltani? 26-Year-Old Protestor Facing Public Execution Over Deadly Protests
Who Is Erfan Soltani? 26-Year-Old Protestor Facing Public Execution Over Deadly Protests
Cities
Tej Pratap Yadav Meets Estranged Brother Tejashwi At BJP Leader’s Makar Sankranti Feast
Tej Pratap Yadav Meets Estranged Brother Tejashwi At BJP Leader’s Makar Sankranti Feast
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Delhi Government Expands Ayushman Arogya Mandir Network to 319 Centres
Breaking: Joint Police Operation Busts Major Drug Racket in Madhya Pradesh, 10 Kg Narcotics Seized
Breaking: Calcutta High Court Tightens Security Ahead of ED–I-PAC Raid Hearing, Only Case Lawyers Allowed
Breaking: Tej Pratap Yadav Hosts Dahi Chura Bhoj in Patna, Lalu Prasad and Governor Attend Amid Political Speculations
Breaking: Pakistani Drones Spotted Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army on High Alert
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget