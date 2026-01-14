‘Leave Iran By Any Means Of Transport’: MEA Issues Advisory Amid Anti-Khamenei Protests

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Amid ongoing protests in Iran, the Indian government has issued a fresh travel advisory for its citizens. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that in view of the current developments in Iran, Indian nationals are advised against travelling to the country until further notice. The Indian Embassy in Tehran also issued an advisory and urged Indians to leave the country by available means of transport amid growing anti-Khamenei protests in the country.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the travel advisory on X (formerly Twitter). “In view of the ongoing developments in Iran, Indian nationals are once again strongly advised to avoid travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice,” the statement read.

Advisory for Indian nationals regarding travel to Iran



‘Leave Iran By Any Means Of Transport’: Indian Embassy

The Embassy of India in Tehran also issued an advisory dated January 14, and urged Indians currently in Iran to leave the country using any means of transport, including commercial flights.

“In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on 5 January 2025, and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights,” the advisory from the embassy read.

The advisory further urged Indian nationals to stay away from protest areas and to remain in regular contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran.

It added, “It is reiterated that all Indian citizens and PIOs should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments.”

‘Keep Travel Documents Handy, Contact Indian Embassy’

The embassy also advised Indians to keep their travel and immigration documents handy and to contact the embassy if they require any assistance.

The advisory also included emergency helpline numbers. “The emergency contact helplines of the Indian Embassy are provided below: Mobile Numbers: +989128109115; +989128109109; +989128109102; +989932179359. Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in.”

The Indian Embassy also urged Indian nationals to register themselves if they haven’t already on the official portal through the link (https:/ /www.meaers.com/request/home). “In case any Indian national is unable to register due to internet disruptions in Iran, their families in India are requested to do so.”

Earlier, on January 5, the MEA had issued a similar travel advisory regarding Iran.

“In view of recent developments, Indian nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice,” that advisory stated.

It added, “Indian citizens and PlOs currently in Iran should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations and closely monitor news as well as the website and social media handles of the Embassy of India in Tehran. Indian nationals living in Iran on resident visas are advised to register with the Indian Embassy, if not already done so.”









