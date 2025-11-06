INS Savitri Strengthens India-Mauritius Naval Ties During Port Call In Port Louis

Port Louis: In a step to strengthen people-to-people ties between India and Mauritius, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Savitri on Thursday hosted visitors during its port call at the Mauritian capital Port Louis, showcasing the operational capabilities, cutting-edge technology, and rich heritage of the Indian Navy.

“During her Port Call at Port Louis, Mauritius, INS Savitri welcomed visitors onboard! The initiative offered a unique opportunity to showcase the operational capabilities, technological advancements, and rich traditions of the Indian Navy. It also served to enhance mutual understanding, foster maritime diplomacy, and strengthen people-to-people connections between India and Mauritius,” the Indian Navy's spokesperson posted on X.

The personnel from INS Savitri and the National Coast Guard (NCG) of Mauritius also engaged in a friendly football match, fostering competitive spirit, camaraderie, and strengthening bonds both on and off the field.

INS Savitri, an offshore patrol vessel (OPV) of the Eastern Fleet, arrived at Port Louis on November 1, as part of a long-range operational deployment to the South West Indian Ocean Region. The ship received a warm and cordial welcome from Mauritius NCG upon its arrival.

INS Savitri will undertake crucial joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance activities alongside the NCG ships and aircraft. The joint surveillance is aimed at ensuring security across the maritime zones of Mauritius while simultaneously enhancing interoperability and coordination between the Indian Navy and the NCG.

During the port call, the ship's crew will engage in a wide range of professional interactions, including dedicated training sessions for NCG personnel towards refining the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the conduct of joint operations. The ship’s visit reaffirms the strong defence cooperation between India and Mauritius - a partnership built on mutual trust, shared values, and common maritime interests.

The port call came close to the third edition of the Maritime Information Sharing Workshop (MISW 2025), which commenced on Monday with Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, the Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (DCNS), reaffirming India’s commitment to a safe, secure, and collaborative Indian Ocean Region.

