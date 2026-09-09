Modi Cabinet’s Big Decision, Approves 7 High-Density Railway Network Projects

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved seven railway projects aimed at strengthening high-density rail corridors, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The approved routes include Kolkata-Delhi, Chennai-Kolkata, Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Chennai and Bilaspur-Katni. The Cabinet has also cleared a fourth railway line between Kharagpur and Jharsuguda on the Mumbai-Howrah high-density network. The 367-km project will cost Rs 6,528 crore.