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Modi Cabinet’s Big Decision, Approves 7 High-Density Railway Network Projects
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved seven railway projects aimed at strengthening high-density rail corridors, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
The approved routes include Kolkata-Delhi, Chennai-Kolkata, Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Chennai and Bilaspur-Katni. The Cabinet has also cleared a fourth railway line between Kharagpur and Jharsuguda on the Mumbai-Howrah high-density network. The 367-km project will cost Rs 6,528 crore.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
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