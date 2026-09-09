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English NewsNewsModi Cabinet’s Big Decision, Approves 7 High-Density Railway Network Projects

Modi Cabinet’s Big Decision, Approves 7 High-Density Railway Network Projects

Written By : Pavan Kumar Goad |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 03:36 PM (IST)

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved seven railway projects aimed at strengthening high-density rail corridors, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The approved routes include Kolkata-Delhi, Chennai-Kolkata, Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Chennai and Bilaspur-Katni. The Cabinet has also cleared a fourth railway line between Kharagpur and Jharsuguda on the Mumbai-Howrah high-density network. The 367-km project will cost Rs 6,528 crore.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Pavan Kumar Goad

Pavan Kumar Goad began his career in the media industry with CNFC Media. He subsequently worked with ANI for nearly three and a half years, followed by an association of around eight years with the News18 Network. He has now joined ABP News.

With close to 13 years of experience in journalism, he has primarily covered political affairs, with a particular focus on developments related to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
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Published at : 09 Sep 2026 03:36 PM (IST)
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