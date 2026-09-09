BSP Chief Mayawati Issues Warning To Nephew Akash Anand, Sets Condition For Return

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mayawati tied Akash Anand's return to his father-in-law.

Ashok Siddharth must retire from politics for Anand's role.

His retirement would enable Akash Anand to work freely.

BSP chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati has said that her nephew Akash Anand will only be given responsibilities in the party again if his father-in-law, former Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Siddharth, retires from politics. In a series of posts on X, Mayawati accused Siddharth of repeatedly prioritising personal and family interests over the BSP’s mission. She said the party had given him several opportunities to change his conduct, but he had continued to create obstacles for the organisation.

'Future Depends On Siddharth'

Mayawati said Siddharth still has an opportunity to put aside his political ambitions and personal interests by retiring completely from politics. She said this would allow Akash Anand to work freely within the party.

1. जैसाकि सर्वविदित है कि उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखण्ड व पंजाब में विधानसभा का आमचुनाव अब बहुत नज़दीक है और ये तीनों ही राज्य, परमपूज्य बाबा साहेब डा. भीमराव अम्बेडकर के ’बहुजन समाज’ को ’शोषित से शासक वर्ग’ बनने हेतु उनके आत्म-सम्मान एवं स्वाभिमान के कारवाँ को आगे बढ़ाने के लिये… — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 9, 2026

Only then, she added, would the BSP consider restoring Anand’s responsibilities and giving him an active role in the organisation.

Also Read: Vande Mataram Row: Farooqs Stand For Full Rendition; Congress Objects, BJP Hits Back