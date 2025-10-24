Indian Army Unveils ‘Bhairav Commandos’; Rajnath Singh Reviews Elite Force In Jaisalmer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Indian Army has raised a new elite force called the Bhairav Commandos, specially trained and equipped to take on infiltrators along the border and destroy terrorist hideouts across enemy lines.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday met members of the first Bhairav Battalion during the ongoing Thar Shakti military exercise near the Pakistan border in Jaisalmer. He also addressed the Army Commanders’ Conference, a three-day event being held from 23 to 25 October in Jaisalmer.

Five Bhairav Battalions By Month-End

During the exercise, the Army showcased the Bhairav Battalion for the first time. Sources said five such battalions will be operational by the end of the month. These units will be deployed along the China and Pakistan borders, in Jammu and Kashmir, and in India’s north-eastern states.

The Bhairav Battalions will serve as a link between regular infantry units and the Special Forces (Para SF). The formation of this new force was first announced by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Kargil Vijay Diwas, as part of efforts to make the Army more agile and lethal.

Around 250 Commandos In Each Battalion

The Army plans to raise 25 Bhairav Battalions, each comprising about 250 commandos. These soldiers will receive advanced combat training and be equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry. The formation comes after Operation Sindoor, aimed at strengthening the Army’s infantry capabilities.

Once fully functional, these battalions will allow Para SF units to focus solely on high-risk, behind-enemy-lines missions. Currently, Para SF commandos are deployed in counter-terror operations across Jammu and Kashmir and the north-east.





Designed For Surprise Attacks And Border Patrol

Bhairav Commandos have been trained as lean and agile ground assault teams capable of executing surprise attacks and patrolling sensitive border areas.

While the Army currently has around 350 infantry battalions, each with a 15–20 member Ghatak Platoon (assault team), the new Bhairav Battalions are designed to be even deadlier. Notably, the Bhairav Commandos may include personnel from artillery, signals, and air defence units, making them a multi-domain strike force.