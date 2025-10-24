Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndian Army Unveils ‘Bhairav Commandos’; Rajnath Singh Reviews Elite Force In Jaisalmer

Indian Army Unveils ‘Bhairav Commandos’; Rajnath Singh Reviews Elite Force In Jaisalmer

The Army plans to raise 25 Bhairav Battalions, each comprising about 250 commandos. These soldiers will receive advanced combat training and be equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry.

By : Neeraj Rajput | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 07:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Indian Army has raised a new elite force called the Bhairav Commandos, specially trained and equipped to take on infiltrators along the border and destroy terrorist hideouts across enemy lines.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday met members of the first Bhairav Battalion during the ongoing Thar Shakti military exercise near the Pakistan border in Jaisalmer. He also addressed the Army Commanders’ Conference, a three-day event being held from 23 to 25 October in Jaisalmer.

Indian Army Unveils ‘Bhairav Commandos’; Rajnath Singh Reviews Elite Force In Jaisalmer

Five Bhairav Battalions By Month-End

During the exercise, the Army showcased the Bhairav Battalion for the first time. Sources said five such battalions will be operational by the end of the month. These units will be deployed along the China and Pakistan borders, in Jammu and Kashmir, and in India’s north-eastern states.

The Bhairav Battalions will serve as a link between regular infantry units and the Special Forces (Para SF). The formation of this new force was first announced by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Kargil Vijay Diwas, as part of efforts to make the Army more agile and lethal.

Around 250 Commandos In Each Battalion

The Army plans to raise 25 Bhairav Battalions, each comprising about 250 commandos. These soldiers will receive advanced combat training and be equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry. The formation comes after Operation Sindoor, aimed at strengthening the Army’s infantry capabilities.

Once fully functional, these battalions will allow Para SF units to focus solely on high-risk, behind-enemy-lines missions. Currently, Para SF commandos are deployed in counter-terror operations across Jammu and Kashmir and the north-east.


Indian Army Unveils ‘Bhairav Commandos’; Rajnath Singh Reviews Elite Force In Jaisalmer

Designed For Surprise Attacks And Border Patrol

Bhairav Commandos have been trained as lean and agile ground assault teams capable of executing surprise attacks and patrolling sensitive border areas.

While the Army currently has around 350 infantry battalions, each with a 15–20 member Ghatak Platoon (assault team), the new Bhairav Battalions are designed to be even deadlier. Notably, the Bhairav Commandos may include personnel from artillery, signals, and air defence units, making them a multi-domain strike force.

Indian Army Unveils ‘Bhairav Commandos’; Rajnath Singh Reviews Elite Force In Jaisalmer

 

Also read

About the author Neeraj Rajput

Neeraj Rajput is working as Associate Editor with ABP News covering military & security issues. He has been with ABP News (and its earlier avatar Star News) from the past more than 14 years. Neeraj Rajput has been covering defence related issues in length and breadth of the country right from the Siachen glacier to under the sea in submarine and from Jammu & Kashmir to Thar desert in west to Nagaland & Manipur in the far-east. Apart from covering conflict news alongside China & Pakistan border, he has been among the few select Indian journalist who has covered world’s most fortified border, DMZ on North-South Korea (including the historical Korean summit on the Koreran border in 2018).
Read
Published at : 24 Oct 2025 07:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Army Defence Minister Bhairav Commandos
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Maithili Thakur Sparks Massive Row In Bihar After Viral Video Shows Her Eating Makhana From Mithila 'Paag'
Maithili Thakur Sparks Massive Row In Bihar After Viral Video Shows Her Eating Makhana From Mithila 'Paag'
Business
Piyush Goyal Says India Won’t Rush Trade Deals: ‘It’s About Trust, Not Tariffs’
Piyush Goyal Says India Won’t Rush Trade Deals: ‘It’s About Trust, Not Tariffs’
Election 2025
National Conference Bags 3, BJP 1 Seat In Jammu & Kashmir Rajya Sabha Polls
National Conference Bags 3, BJP 1 Seat In Jammu & Kashmir Rajya Sabha Polls
Maharashtra
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Was Forced To Make False Post-Mortem Reports: Cousin Makes Big Claims
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Was Forced To Make False Post-Mortem Reports: Cousin Makes Big Claims
Advertisement

Videos

Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh Kills 12; Multiple Accidents and Incidents Reported Across India
Delhi Police Foils Major Terror Plot, Two Suspects Linked to Pakistan Arrested
Bihar Crime Row: ‘No Action on Scams, Criminals Roam Free — This Is Jungle Raj,’ Says Opposition
Operation Sindoor: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan, Cites Ramayana Example
Amit Shah to Visit Bihar for Three Days, Hold Key Meetings and Rallies Across State
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Beyond Roads & Jobs: Why Maithili Deserves A Place In Bihar's 2025 Poll Promises
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget