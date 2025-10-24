Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaMaithili Thakur Sparks Massive Row In Bihar After Viral Video Shows Her Eating Makhana From Mithila 'Paag'

Singer-politician Maithili Thakur faced backlash after a video showed her placing and eating makhana inside a Mithila Paag, a traditional headgear symbolising honour.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 02:59 PM (IST)
Singer-turned-politician Maithili Thakur has come under fire on social media following a controversy involving the Mithila Paag, a traditional symbol of honour and pride in the Mithila region. The backlash erupted in October 2025 after her entry into politics and a public appearance where she accepted the Paag while wearing a modern, Western-style dress.

Viral Makhana In Mithila Paag Video Sparks Outrage

The controversy intensified after a video went viral showing Thakur placing makhana (fox nuts) inside the Mithila Paag and later consuming it in a car. Critics on social media argued that this act was disrespectful to the Paag, which is considered a ceremonial symbol of honour and cultural heritage. Many accused her of using the traditional symbol for political visibility rather than showing genuine respect for its significance.

 

 

Cultural Significance Of Mithila Paag

The Mithila Paag is a traditional headgear from the Mithila region of India and Nepal, representing honor and respect. Often made of cotton and adorned with intricate hand-painted Mithila or Madhubani art, the Paag is worn during weddings, festivals, and other ceremonial occasions. Its cultural importance is deeply embedded in the identity of the Mithila community.

Congress leaders criticised the BJP and Thakur over the incident, linking it to a broader pattern of disrespect toward Mithila culture. “BJP MLA Ketaki Singh insulted the pride, dignity, and cultural values of entire Mithila by throwing the ‘Paag’ at an election rally. ‘Paag’ is the identity, honor, and pride of Mithila. Its disrespect is absolutely intolerable. This is the result of the same deplorable mindset of the BJP, where cultural values are shredded for the sake of ‘election photo ops.’ The people of Mithila will not forgive this sin,” the party said.

Political Entry Of Maithili Thakur

The incident comes as Thakur formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 14, 2025, and received a ticket from the Alinagar Assembly constituency ahead of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections. Prior to this, there was speculation about her candidature from her native Benipatti area in Madhubani district, following meetings with BJP leaders including Vinod Tawde and Union Ministers.

Bihar Election Maithili Thakur BIHAR
