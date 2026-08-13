J'khand: JLKM's Devendra Mahto writes to civil surgeon seeking permission to return to protest site

Ranchi, Aug 12 (PTI): JLKM leader Devendra Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for the last 11 days over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams and is undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital here, wrote to the Ranchi civil surgeon on Wednesday night seeking permission to return to the protest site at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.

The Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader had to be shifted to the hospital on Monday after his health deteriorated following his participation in a march by agitating students to the Jharkhand Assembly.

In his letter to the Ranchi civil surgeon, Mahto said that thousands of students who have been agitating for their rights stand with him in this fight, and that this is not just a protest but also a responsibility and a source of hope for him.

"Today, I wrote a letter to the civil surgeon seeking permission to go to the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, the protest site. My body is undergoing treatment on the hospital bed, but my soul is at the satyagraha site where students and youth are engaged in a just struggle for their future," Mahto said in a social media post.

Students have been agitating for the last 19 days over alleged irregularities in the conduct of recruitment examinations in Jharkhand. PTI RPS ACD

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)