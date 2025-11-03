Yogi Adityanath Orders Swift Rehabilitation Of Bharathapur Families, Sets One-Month Deadline

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met the families affected by the recent boat tragedy in Bahraich, expressing condolences and assuring complete government assistance. He handed over relief cheques of Rs 4 lakh each to the bereaved families, stating that both the government and public representatives stand firmly with them in this time of grief.

Aerial Survey And Relief Directions

Earlier, the Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of the affected area to review the situation. He directed officials to accelerate the relief and rehabilitation process without delay.

Rs 21.55 Crore Approved For Rehabilitation

CM Yogi announced Rs 21.55 crore for the rehabilitation of families displaced from Bharathapur and instructed that the relocation process be completed within one month. He emphasised that all affected families must receive financial aid, land and housing at the earliest.

New Colonies To Be Named After Original Villages

The Chief Minister also directed that the relocated families be settled in newly developed colonies named after their original villages. These colonies, he said, must have all necessary facilities. Officials were instructed to identify other similarly affected villages in Bahraich and submit the required budget for their rehabilitation.

Focus On Complete Rehabilitation

CM Yogi reiterated that the rehabilitation plan should include all essential amenities, including housing, electricity, water supply and roads. He ordered the completion of relief, land allocation and housing construction within one month.

Relocation Of Forest Residents

The Chief Minister also instructed that residents living deep inside forest areas of Bahraich be moved to safer locations immediately. He assured the affected families that the government is committed to ensuring their complete rehabilitation at the earliest.