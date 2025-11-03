Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sharpened his attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress during an election rally in Katihar, accusing the alliance of compromising national security and indulging in vote-bank politics in Bihar’s border regions.

Addressing a poll rally, the Prime Minister mounted an attack on the Opposition. Taking a jibe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Modi asked why he was “scared of taking his father’s name” during the campaign. “Look at RJD-Congress posters—one who was Bihar CM for years, his photo has been relegated to the corner,” he said, in an apparent reference to Lalu Prasad Yadav.

“You must remember that your one vote brought Bihar from jungle raj to sushasan raj, and now your one vote will make Bihar developed,” the Prime Minister told the crowd.

He further accused the Congress of deliberately provoking sentiments in Bihar, claiming, “Congress leaders have called the Chhath Mahaparv a drama so that the people of Bihar take out their anger on RJD and defeat RJD. That is why such statements are being made.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also alleged that tensions were rising between the Congress and the RJD over their traditional vote banks: “The RJD showed Congress a ‘katta’ (country-made pistol) and got its own Chief Ministerial candidate declared even though Congress did not want him to be the CM face.”

He claimed that this was the reason why the Congress leader took a 'supari' to end RJD's prospects.

कांग्रेस ने छठ महापर्व को जिस प्रकार ड्रामा बताया, उसके पीछे एक बहुत गहरा राज है।



दरअसल, कांग्रेस नहीं चाहती थी कि RJD का नेता, मुख्यमंत्री पद का उम्मीदवार बने।



पिछले कई महीनों से वो ऐसा माहौल बना रहे थे।



लेकिन, RJD ने कांग्रेस की कनपटी पर कट्टा रखकर मुख्यमंत्री की उम्मीदवारी… pic.twitter.com/voIHmlGYnQ — BJP (@BJP4India) November 3, 2025

Referring to remarks made by party leaders from other states, Modi added, “You must have heard the statements of other Congress chief ministers and big leaders from different states, deliberately insulting remarks for the people of Bihar are being made by Congress leaders in various states.”

Referring to a controversial Kerala Congress handle post, he also said that a Congress leader in Kerala had compared the people of Bihar to beedis (hand-rolled cigarettes), saying this was “part of the party’s strategy.”

“Congress knows that if RJD loses this time as well, its politics will come to an end. Congress will capture RJD’s vote bank. The struggle to snatch each other’s vote bank has now come out openly. You will see how, after losing in the Bihar elections, the RJD starts abusing Congress,” he said.

‘RJD Has Shown Congress Its Haisiyaat’: PM Modi

Continuing his attack, Modi claimed that the alliance between the Congress and RJD was falling apart. “You may have noticed one more thing, in their (Mahagathbandhan) posters, Congress is almost missing. Congress is being shown its haisiyaat (status),” he said.

“The ‘namdaar’ of Congress (Rahul Gandhi) was making big claims in Bihar just a few weeks ago, but the RJD has made both their pictures and their claims look dwarf, in the posters as well as in the announcements,” the Prime Minister added.

Modi accused the Congress-RJD combine of opposing reforms such as the law against triple talaq and the Waqf Amendment Act, alleging they “work for extremism and radicalism.”

He further said that while the Central Government was assisting states in building houses for the poor, “wherever the NDA government is in power, the work of building houses is progressing rapidly. However, in states where Congress or its allies are in power, this entire scheme has been stalled.”

‘Conspiracy to Disturb Demographic Balance’ In Seemanchal: PM Modi

The Prime Minister also claimed that “efforts are on to change the demography of Seemanchal through infiltration” and that the RJD-Congress alliance was “putting Bihar at risk.”

“This border area has always been the guardian of our civilisation and culture. But for many years, a dangerous conspiracy has been ongoing here. This conspiracy has been in places like Araria, Kishanganj, Purnia, and even Katihar—everywhere there have been attempts to disturb the demographic balance,” said Modi.

“To gain votes, RJD and Congress are putting Bihar at risk, jeopardising the future of your children and the lives of your daughters. These parties are compromising national security just to win votes,” he added.

“Only Indian citizens have the right to the nation’s resources, but whenever the BJP takes action against infiltrators, Congress and RJD rush to protect them,” he alleged.

Tejashwi Hits Back Over ‘Katta’ Comment

Responding to the Prime Minister’s ‘katta’ comments, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said he had “never heard any PM use such words.”

“I have nothing to say on the PM’s comment… I have never heard any PM in the country use such words. This shows his thought process,” Yadav told reporters, as quoted by PTI.

“Whenever the PM goes to Gujarat, he talks about IT factories, semiconductor units and data centres… But when he comes to Bihar, he talks about ‘katta’,” he added.

Earlier on Sunday, the Prime Minister had used the ‘katta’ metaphor while alleging that “The Congress never wanted to announce the chief ministerial candidate in favour of the RJD. The RJD secured it by placing a ‘katta’ on the head of the Congress. They have learnt their lessons in the school of jungle raj. Such elements can never do good for Bihar.”

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting scheduled for November 14.