The state government is committed to ensuring security, dignity, and stability for workers, believing development is meaningful only when the working class is empowered.
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Labours Day: Yogi Adityanath Reaffirms Worker Welfare Push, Expands Ayushman Coverage In UP
At Shramveer Gaurav Samaroh, Yogi Adityanath reaffirmed worker welfare, citing Ayushman coverage for 12.26 lakh labourers, housing, pensions and plans to expand healthcare, jobs and social security.
- Yogi Adityanath pledges worker security, dignity, and stability.
- Over 1.2 million construction workers received Ayushman cards.
Before You Go
Politics: Strong room security beefed up after overnight chaos over EVM controversy in West Bengal
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the government's commitment to workers?
How are construction workers being supported with healthcare?
Over 12.26 lakh construction workers have received Ayushman cards for free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh annually, with plans to cover all remaining workers soon.
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