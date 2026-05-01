Labours Day: Yogi Adityanath Reaffirms Worker Welfare Push, Expands Ayushman Coverage In UP

At the ‘Shramveer Gaurav Samaroh 2026’ in Lucknow, Yogi Adityanath reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to ensuring security, dignity and stability for workers, stressing that development is meaningful only when the working class is empowered.

He said over 12.26 lakh construction workers have already been issued Ayushman cards, enabling free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh annually, with the remaining 15.83 lakh workers set to be covered soon. The initiative is expected to benefit nearly 75–80 lakh people and will eventually extend to one crore worker families in the state.

Highlighting labour welfare measures, Adityanath said workers are now receiving housing, healthcare and social security support under various schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat and Ujjwala Yojana. He noted that more than 4 crore houses have been provided nationwide, including 65 lakh in Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister also underlined efforts to improve education for workers’ children through Atal Residential Schools, while pointing to rapid industrial growth in the state, with over 18,000 new industries generating employment for more than 65 lakh people.

He added that labour reforms, pension schemes, insurance coverage and welfare initiatives—including the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan and Atal Pension Yojana—are being expanded to strengthen social security.

Adityanath also announced plans to enhance worker facilities, including dormitories, ESIC hospitals and fair wage mechanisms, while emphasising that industrial growth and worker welfare must go hand in hand for sustained development.