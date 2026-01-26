Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaYellow Alert For Heavy Snowfall Sounded In Himachal Pradesh, Check Forecast

Yellow Alert For Heavy Snowfall Sounded In Himachal Pradesh, Check Forecast

As per the forecast, all 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh will be under a yellow alert on January 26 for thunderstorms and lightning, with wind speeds potentially touching 70 kmph in some regions.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 09:26 AM (IST)

After heavy snowfall last week, normalcy has yet to fully return to the hill areas of Himachal Pradesh, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh weather warning for the state. The Meteorological Centre in Shimla has sounded yellow and orange alerts for January 26 and 27, forecasting heavy snowfall, rain, thunderstorms and lightning across several parts of the state.

According to the department, strong winds gusting between 50 and 70 kmph are likely in many areas, which could once again disrupt daily life. As per the forecast, all 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh will be under a yellow alert on January 26 for thunderstorms and lightning, with wind speeds potentially touching 70 kmph in some regions.

Orange Alert Issued For Himachal Pradesh

Weather conditions are expected to worsen further on January 27. An orange alert has been issued for Chamba, Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts, warning of heavy snowfall and strong winds, while the remaining eight districts will remain under a yellow alert.

Adverse weather conditions may persist in high-altitude areas on January 28 and 29, although no formal alert has been issued for these dates. The weather is likely to clear on January 30, but another spell of bad weather is expected from January 31 onwards. On Sunday, several parts of the state witnessed clear skies and sunshine, offering brief relief, though hardships continue due to accumulated snow.

832 Roads Closed Across HP

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, 832 roads remain closed across Himachal Pradesh, including three National Highways. In Lahaul-Spiti district, 280 roads and two National Highways are shut. Shimla has 234 closed roads, Chamba 78, Mandi 110, and Kullu one National Highway along with 64 roads remains blocked.

Power supply has also been severely affected, with 1,942 transformers still non-functional due to rain and snowfall. Shimla accounts for the highest number with 789 transformers down, followed by Sirmaur (354), Mandi (284), Chamba (277) and Kullu (177).

Temperatures Plunge Below Zero

A severe cold wave has gripped the state following rain and snowfall. Minimum temperatures in eight towns have dropped below freezing. Manali and Narkanda recorded -1.1°C, Kukumsheri -7.9°C, and Tabo -10°C. Kalpa reported -4°C, Dharamshala -0.6°C, Reckong Peo -0.7°C, Sarahan -0.3°C, Kufri 0.1°C, while Shimla recorded 2.5°C, Palampur 2.0°C, Solan 3.0°C, and Jubbarhatti 2.0°C.

Despite the difficulties caused by snow, the fresh snowfall has proved beneficial for tourism in Himachal Pradesh. Tourist footfall has surged in popular destinations such as Shimla, Manali, Kufri, Dharamshala, Chail and Dalhousie. In Shimla, hotel occupancy has reportedly touched 90 per cent, reflecting a strong winter tourism rush.

Published at : 26 Jan 2026 09:26 AM (IST)
