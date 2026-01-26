Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldCarney Says Canada Has 'No Intention' Of Free Trade With China After Trump Threatens 100% Tariff

Carney Says Canada Has 'No Intention' Of Free Trade With China After Trump Threatens 100% Tariff

Following Trump's tariff threats, Canada's PM Carney affirmed no plans for a free trade agreement with China, citing CUSMA obligations requiring notification for deals with non-market economies.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 09:39 AM (IST)

Canada has no plans to pursue a free trade agreement with China, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Sunday, following threats of steep tariffs from US President Donald Trump.

“We have commitments under CUSMA not to pursue free trade agreements with non-market economies without prior notification. We have no intention of doing that with China or any other non-market economy," Carney stated. 

He added that Canada’s recent engagement with China focused only on addressing specific trade issues that had arisen in the past few years. “What we have done with China is to rectify some issues that developed in the last couple of years," he said.

Carney emphasised that Canada remains bound by its existing commitments under the Canada–United States–Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), which requires prior notification before negotiating trade deals with non-market economies.

Trump’s 100% Tariff Warning

Carney’s remarks follow President Trump’s warning on Saturday that Canada could face a 100 percent tariff if it pursued a free trade agreement with China. Trump used social media to issue a series of sharp statements targeting both Canada and Beijing.

“China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He further warned, “China is successfully and completely taking over the once Great Country of Canada. So sad to see it happen." In other posts, he described Canada as “systematically destroying itself" and called the China deal “a disaster for them," claiming that Canadian businesses are relocating to the United States.

“A MUST WATCH. Canada is systematically destroying itself. The China deal is a disaster for them. Will go down as one of the worst deals, of any kind, in history. All their businesses are moving to the USA. I want to see Canada SURVIVE AND THRIVE!" he added.

Carney’s statements signal Ottawa’s intention to adhere to existing trade obligations while clarifying that ongoing discussions with China are limited to resolving specific trade disputes, rather than establishing a new trade agreement.

Canada’s stance comes after a series of reciprocal trade measures between Ottawa and Beijing. In 2024, Canada matched the United States by imposing a 100 percent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles, along with 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum. China responded with significant duties on Canadian exports, including canola oil, pork, and seafood.

Earlier this month, during a visit to China, Canada revised its approach by reducing the 100 percent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles. In return, China lowered tariffs on certain Canadian agricultural products. Prime Minister Carney emphasised that the adjustment aimed to stabilise trade relations rather than create a pathway for unrestricted imports.

Related Video

Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 09:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Canada China Mark Carney US Tariffs
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Police On High Alert With 30,000 Personnel, AI Surveillance For Republic Day
Delhi Police On High Alert With 30,000 Personnel, AI Surveillance For Republic Day
News
'India Spreading Peace Amid Conflict': President Murmu Reflects On Country's Democratic Journey
'India Spreading Peace Amid Conflict': President Murmu Reflects On Country's Democratic Journey
India
Fresh Encounter Breaks Out In J&K’s Kishtwar, Third Gunfight In Chatroo Belt In A Week
Fresh Encounter Breaks Out In J&K’s Kishtwar, Third Gunfight In Chatroo Belt In A Week
World
Carney Says Canada Has 'No Intention' Of Free Trade With China After Trump Threatens 100% Tariff
Carney Says Canada Has 'No Intention' Of Free Trade With China After Trump Threatens 100% Tariff
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case
Breaking News: Forensic report in NEET student death triggers political storm in Bihar
Breaking News: AIMIM councillor Seher Shaikh sparks controversy over green attire remark in Maharashtra
Breaking News: Mumbai local train murder raises serious safety concerns, accused arrested from Vasai
Breaking News: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unfurls flag and inspects contingents at Chhatrasal Stadium
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget