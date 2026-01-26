Kashi Vishwanath Temple Adorned In Tricolour As India Celebrates 77th Republic Day: WATCH

As the nation marks its 77th Republic Day today, the spiritual heart of India resonated with patriotic fervour. The iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi stood transformed, decorated with flowers arranged in the vibrant hues of the Tricolour, offering a striking visual tribute to the Republic.

#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Kashi Vishwanath Temple decorated with flowers in colours of the Tricolour, on #RepublicDay today.



(Video: PRO Kashi Vishwanath Temple) pic.twitter.com/pyhKN3nHxt January 26, 2026

Tricolour Floral Decor Lights Up Kashi Vishwanath Temple

On Republic Day morning, the revered temple and the Shivling was adorned with saffron, white, and green floral arrangements, symbolising unity, faith, and national pride. The carefully crafted decorations highlighted the temple’s grandeur while echoing the spirit of the Constitution that binds the country together.

Priests performed special prayers as devotees gathered to offer respects, many pausing in quiet reflection. Devotees and visitors witnessed a seamless blend of spirituality and patriotism as the Tricolour-themed flowers framed the temple precincts. The visual harmony of blossoms against the historic architecture created a moment that felt both solemn and celebratory, reflecting India’s enduring cultural and democratic ethos.

Republic Day 2026: A Moment Of Reflection And Pride

Republic Day today marks 77 years since India became a sovereign republic, a milestone that continues to inspire reflection on the values enshrined in the Constitution. Across the country, the day is observed with pride, remembrance, and a renewed sense of collective responsibility.

In Varanasi, one of the world’s oldest living cities, the Republic Day celebrations took on added meaning. The Tricolour floral display at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple served as a reminder that India’s democratic journey is deeply rooted in its cultural and spiritual heritage.