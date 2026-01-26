Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Closed On Republic Day Today? Check Here

Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Closed On Republic Day Today? Check Here

Customers are advised to plan branch-related transactions accordingly and rely on digital banking channels during the holiday period.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 08:15 AM (IST)

Public and private sector banks across India remain closed today, Monday, January 26, on account of Republic Day 2026, a national holiday.

The holiday has contributed to a long weekend in several states. January 23 was observed as a regional holiday in Odisha, Tripura and West Bengal, followed by the fourth Saturday on January 24, Sunday on January 25, and Republic Day on January 26.

Bank Holidays This Week (January 26 – February 1)

Tuesday, January 27: Banking operations may be disrupted in some regions as bank employee unions have announced a nationwide strike demanding a five-day work week.

Sunday, February 1: Banks are closed due to Sunday.

What services are available during bank holidays?

Despite branch closures, digital banking services remain operational. Customers can continue using:

Mobile and internet banking

UPI and banking apps

ATM cash withdrawal services

However, cheque-related transactions and promissory note services are unavailable on RBI-declared bank holidays, as per the Negotiable Instruments Act.

RBI Bank Holiday Calendar – January 2026 (Highlights)

January 1: Closed in several states for New Year’s Day / Gaan-Ngai

January 2: Closed in Mizoram and Kerala

January 3: Closed in Uttar Pradesh (Hazrat Ali’s birthday)

January 10 & 24: Second and fourth Saturdays

January 12: Closed in West Bengal (Swami Vivekananda Jayanti)

January 14–17: Multiple state-wise holidays for Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Thiruvalluvar Day and Uzhavar Thirunal

January 23: Closed in West Bengal, Odisha and Tripura (Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti / Basanta Panchami)

January 26: Banks closed nationwide for Republic Day

Customers are advised to plan branch-related transactions accordingly and rely on digital banking channels during the holiday period.

Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 08:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bank Holiday Banks Closed Today Republic Day 2026 Banks Republic Day
