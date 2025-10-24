Women In Delhi Can Now Work Night Shifts At Shops: Check New Safety Guidelines

In a significant move to promote equal employment opportunities, the Delhi government has approved allowing women to work night shifts in offices and shops across the capital.

Written Consent Mandatory For Night Duties

While the government has given a green signal, under the new guidelines, women can only be assigned night duties with written consent.

Safety Measures Compulsory

The government has also made it mandatory for establishments to provide adequate safety measures, including transportation, CCTV surveillance, and on-site security.

Overtime Benefits And Workplace Committees

Women working in night shifts will receive double pay for overtime, and every workplace must establish an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to ensure their safety.

Step Towards Gender Equality

Officials said this step is part of the Delhi government’s broader push to ensure gender equality in employment and empower women to take up jobs without restrictions.

Welcomed By Activists

“This is a crucial move to give women the same opportunities as men in the workforce while ensuring their safety and security,” said a senior government official. The decision has been welcomed by labour rights activists and women’s groups, who see it as a progressive step towards inclusive employment in the city.