Samsung Galaxy S26 Leak: Samsung’s next-generation flagship lineup, the Galaxy S26 series, might arrive later than expected. According to a new report from South Korean publication The Elec, the tech giant has pushed back its mass production schedule, suggesting that the launch could move from the traditional January window to as late as March 2026.

The report indicates that Samsung will start producing the Galaxy S26 Ultra in December, while the standard Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus will follow in January. Initially, all three models were slated to enter mass production in December, but plans reportedly changed after the company decided to cancel the development of the Galaxy S26 Edge variant.

This cancellation appears to have affected the manufacturing pipeline, forcing Samsung to rework its mid-tier Galaxy S26 Plus. The development of this model, according to insiders, could take another month or two, while work on the S26 and S26 Ultra has already wrapped up. Consequently, the Ultra model will roll off production lines first, followed by the base and Plus versions, a delay that’s now expected to push the series launch beyond Samsung’s usual early-year window.

Display Upgrade Could Be the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s Showstopper

Despite the delay, leaks continue to paint an ambitious picture of what Samsung is cooking up. A video from Tech Talk TV claims that the Galaxy S26 Ultra could finally make the leap to a 10-bit display, a major enhancement that allows the screen to render over a billion colours. This would mark a significant jump from traditional 8-bit panels, which display around 16 million shades.

If true, the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s M14 OLED display could offer unprecedented brightness, richer colour depth, and improved power efficiency. These refinements would result in smoother gradients and more lifelike visuals, especially for HDR10 and Dolby Vision content. The report also suggests that Samsung may introduce new privacy options embedded within the display, part of a broader effort to enhance both viewing and security experiences.

Galaxy S26 Lineup Confusion Finally Settles

For months, rumours swirled that Samsung might drop or rename its base Galaxy model. Earlier leaks even hinted at a possible “S26 Edge” or “S26 Pro.” However, the latest information points toward the company sticking with its familiar trio: the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra.

In terms of cameras, both the S26 and S26 Plus are expected to receive major upgrades, possibly a 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultrawide, and 12MP telephoto lens setup. If accurate, that would mark a substantial improvement over previous generations, bringing the mid-tier phones closer to Ultra-level imaging capabilities.

While Samsung fans may have to wait a little longer for the big reveal, the combination of display innovation, camera revamps, and fine-tuned design suggests that the Galaxy S26 lineup could be worth the delay.