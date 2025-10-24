Tata Motors Demerger Explained: Why TMLCV Shares Are Still Frozen In Investor Accounts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Tata Motors has officially been renamed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), with its new scrip ID, 'TMPV', now reflecting on stock exchanges. This renaming follows the long-anticipated demerger of its commercial vehicle business, which became effective on October 1, 2025.

The adjustment of Tata Motors shares post-demerger took place on October 14, marking a crucial step for investors.

Demerger Details and Share Allotment

Earlier this month, Tata Motors set October 14 as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive shares in the demerged commercial vehicle entity, reported Moneycontrol.

Under the scheme, investors holding Tata Motors shares on this date are entitled to one share of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMLCV) for every one share of Tata Motors they own.

The TMLCV shares, credited to eligible demat accounts, are expected to list and start trading on the BSE and NSE later in November. The demerger creates two focused entities: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) and Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMLCV), designed to sharpen business focus and capitalise on future growth opportunities.

TMPV Share Price Performance

Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles were trading at Rs 406.25 at 9.50 AM on the first day post-renaming, showing marginal losses but maintaining an upward trend since opening at Rs 400 during the special price-discovery session on October 14, the news organisation reported.

Overall, the TMPV stock has risen nearly 2 per cent since the session, reflecting positive market sentiment.

Why TMLCV Shares Are Not Yet Tradable

Although TMLCV shares have been allotted to shareholders’ demat accounts, they currently remain frozen. As per a regulatory filing by Tata Motors on October 9, "During the period from the date of allotment of shares by TMLCV up to the date of listing on BSE & NSE, the shares shall not be available for trading on the stock exchanges. The process of obtaining listing and trading permission generally takes 45–60 days from the date of filing the necessary application with stock exchanges." Investors can view the shares in their accounts, but cannot trade them until official approvals are granted.

Expected Listing Timeline and Price

Based on the typical listing process, TMLCV shares are likely to begin trading by late November, subject to regulatory clearances. The commercial vehicle entity, housing Tata Motors’ CV business and its stake in Tata Capital, is estimated to have a listing price around Rs 400 per share, according to Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President at Mehta Equities Ltd, reported Livemint.

SBI Securities projects a trading range of Rs 320–470 for TMLCV post-listing, taking into account sector recovery and GST rate reductions.

Market Outlook for Commercial Vehicles

The domestic commercial vehicle sector is expected to see a revival in the second half of FY26, aided by GST rate cuts from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, replacement demand, and increased infrastructure activity. Tapse noted that Tata Motors holds a domestic market share exceeding 37 per cent and has international exposure through its stake in the Iveco Group.

Post-demerger, TMLCV is expected to be benchmarked against peers like Ashok Leyland, attracting investors seeking steady cash flows and cyclical value opportunities.

What Investors Should Expect

For investors, the key takeaway is that while TMLCV shares are already credited to demat accounts, trading will commence only after listing approvals, likely within 45–60 days. TMPV shares, meanwhile, continue to reflect strong market interest, trading near Rs 406.

The demerger represents a strategic move to create two focused entities with greater operational clarity and growth potential, offering shareholders exposure to both passenger and commercial vehicle segments independently.