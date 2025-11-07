Tamil Nadu Woman, Lesbian Partner Held For Killing 5-Month-Old Son In Krishnagiri

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaTamil Nadu Woman, Lesbian Partner Held For Killing 5-Month-Old Son In Krishnagiri

In Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, Bharathi and Sumithra were arrested for murdering Bharathi's five-month-old son.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 12:06 PM (IST)
A shocking case of infanticide has come to light in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district, where a 25-year-old woman and her partner were arrested for allegedly murdering her five-month-old son. The incident took place near Kelamangalam on November 2, and both accused — identified as S. Bharathi and Sumithra of Chinnatti village — have been remanded in judicial custody.

Police said Bharathi, who was married to K. Suresh and had three children, was reportedly in a relationship with Sumithra. The affair had caused frequent quarrels at home after Suresh became aware of it, forcing Bharathi to leave for her mother’s house for a time before returning following mediation by relatives.

According to investigators, Bharathi allegedly suffocated her infant son when other family members were away. On their return, she claimed the baby had died from accidental suffocation, and the family went ahead with the burial. However, Suresh later grew suspicious and lodged a complaint with the Kelamangalam police.

During the probe, officers uncovered digital evidence indicating that Sumithra had helped plan the killing. Bharathi is said to have messaged Sumithra about the crime and even shared a photograph of the deceased child. Based on the evidence and their subsequent confessions, both women were taken into custody and produced before a local magistrate.

The case has sent shockwaves through the Chinnatti community, with residents expressing disbelief over the brutal act. Police said further investigation is underway to determine the motive and sequence of events leading to the child’s death.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 12:06 PM (IST)
