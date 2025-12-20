Will Union Budget 2026-27 Be Presented On Feb 1 Or Not? Reason Behind Suspense Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may present the Union Budget for the 2026–27 financial year on a Sunday, in line with established parliamentary conventions. The possibility arises because February 1, the fixed date for the Budget presentation since 2017, will fall on a Sunday next year.

While the prospect has drawn attention, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has clarified that the final decision rests with the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs and will be taken at an appropriate time.

Why February 1 Matters for the Union Budget

The Modi government shifted the Budget presentation date to February 1 in 2017 with a clear objective: to ensure the Budget is passed before the new financial year begins on April 1. This change allows ministries and departments to roll out policies and spending plans from day one of the fiscal year, avoiding delays that were common earlier.

Before this reform, the General Budget was traditionally presented on the last working day of February. As a result, Parliament would approve only provisional spending for the first three months of the new financial year, with the full Budget cleared later.

A Sunday Budget Would Be a First

If the Union Budget is indeed presented on February 1, 2026, it would likely mark the first time India’s General Budget is tabled on a Sunday. Budget presentations on weekends have been rare in recent decades, making the possibility noteworthy. That said, there is some precedent for weekend Budgets.

Past Instances of Weekend Budget Presentations

On two occasions in recent history, the Union Budget has been presented on a Saturday. In 2015, then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Budget on February 1, which fell on a Saturday. The same occurred in 2020, when Nirmala Sitharaman delivered the Budget on February 1, also a Saturday.

Both times, the stock markets remained open for a special trading session, underlining the significance of the day for the economy.

Parliament on Sundays: Rare but Not Unprecedented

Although Parliament typically does not sit on Sundays, exceptions have been made during extraordinary circumstances. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, parliamentary business was conducted on a Sunday. Similarly, on May 13, 2012, Parliament convened to mark the 60th anniversary of its first sitting.

These instances suggest that while uncommon, Sunday sittings are not without precedent when the occasion demands it.

What to Watch For

Whether the Union Budget 2026–27 is ultimately presented on a Sunday will depend on a formal decision by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs. If it does happen, it would add a unique chapter to India’s parliamentary and budgetary history—prompting questions about market operations, parliamentary logistics, and public engagement on a traditionally quiet day.

For now, all eyes remain on February 1, a date that has steadily reshaped how India plans its economic future.