Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray sharpened his attack on the Modi government, questioning what he described as the Centre’s preferential treatment toward the Adani Group, while also responding to political backlash over his past meeting with industrialist Gautam Adani.

Speaking at a meeting in Mumbai, Raj Thackeray highlighted the rapid expansion of the Adani Group since 2014 and appealed to Mumbaikars to “wake up” and take note of how big corporate interests have grown over the past decade. During the event, he also screened videos showcasing Adani’s expanding footprint across sectors, using them to underline his criticism of the government.

BJP Shares Old Photo, Raj Thackeray Hits Back

Following Raj Thackeray’s remarks, the BJP responded by circulating a photograph of him with Gautam Adani. The image, shared by the party, showed Adani with Raj Thackeray, Amit Thackeray and Sharmila Thackeray at Shivtirth, the MNS chief’s residence. The BJP presented the photo as a counter to Thackeray’s criticism.

Responding to the photo, Raj Thackeray said: “After I criticized Adani, some people got very angry. The BJP is showing a photo of me and Adani. It must be a photo from two years ago. Adani had come and gone to my house. Should I throw him out when I come home? Gautam Adani also came and went to my house, Ratan Tata also came and went to me, Ambani, Anand Mahindra also came and went. So should I cover their sins?”

He further asserted that personal meetings do not influence his political stand, especially when Maharashtra faces serious challenges. Raj Thackeray said that in times of crisis affecting cities like Mumbai and Thane, he does not weigh friendships or personal equations.

Attack On Adani’s Rise & The Centre

Escalating his criticism, Raj Thackeray alleged that Adani’s expansion was driven by political backing. He said Adani once had only one airport and one port and accused him of spreading across the country due to pressure from the Centre and the use of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name.

The remarks added fuel to the ongoing political debate over the relationship between big business and the ruling establishment, an issue that has repeatedly surfaced during election campaigns.

Election Warning To Thane Voters

Turning his focus to the upcoming election, Raj Thackeray issued a strong message to voters in Thane, urging vigilance and caution. He said local issues were worsening as the population grows and warned against complacency.

Addressing supporters, he said: “Let us all be alert on the coming 15th, do not be careless anywhere.”

He added that voters must think carefully about the purpose of the election, stressing that Thane’s future was at stake. Emphasising strict vigilance at polling booths, Raj Thackeray said that if any voter attempts to vote twice, action should be taken immediately.

Raj Thackeray maintained that his party’s fight was not for power but to protect cities like Thane, Mumbai and Maharashtra at large from what he described as destructive plans, urging citizens to remain watchful in the days ahead.