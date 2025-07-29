Why Is Rahul Gandhi Trending On X?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaWhy Is Rahul Gandhi Trending On X?

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is trending on X (formerly Twitter), but not for his participation in the Operation Sindoor debate. 

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 12:10 PM (IST)

As the Rajya Sabha is set to hold discussions on Operation Sindoor on Tuesday, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is trending on X (formerly Twitter). But Rahul is not trending for his participation in the debate. 

The Congress MP has decided to personally sponsor the education of 22 children from Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district who lost their parents or sole breadwinners during Pakistani shelling following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The gesture, seen as both humanitarian and symbolic, has triggered praise and political commentary online, pushing the Congress MP into the social media spotlight.

Rahul's Support For Children Affected by Cross-Border Violence

J&K Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra confirmed on Tuesday that Gandhi will fund the complete educational expenses of the children until they graduate. The first instalment of aid is expected to be released on Wednesday. The initiative covers children who were either orphaned or whose family’s only earning member died in the shelling.

The beneficiaries were identified through a survey conducted after Gandhi’s visit to Poonch in May. The list was finalised after verification of official records.

During his May visit, Gandhi met children and teachers at Christ Public School, where 12-year-old twins Urba Fatima and Zain Ali,  victims of the shelling, had studied. Speaking to their classmates, he said, "I feel very, very proud of you. You miss your little friends. I’m very sorry about that… Don’t worry, everything will go back to normal. Study hard, play hard and make a lot of friends."

Poonch was among the most heavily affected areas during the cross-border violence. Shelling at the Zia ul Aloom religious school left several children injured. One of the victims, Vihaan Bhargav, was killed by shrapnel while his family tried to flee the area.

