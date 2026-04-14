Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Political reactions criticize timing ahead of West Bengal elections.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested political strategist and I-PAC co-founder Vinesh Chandel in connection with an alleged coal smuggling-linked money laundering case, in a significant development ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. The arrest, made just days before polling, has triggered sharp political reactions.

Who Is Vinesh Chandel?

Vinesh Chandel is a political strategist and co-founder of I-PAC, a prominent political consultancy firm established by Prashant Kishor along with other associates.

Chandel has played a key role in election strategy and campaign planning, particularly for the All India Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, making his arrest politically significant ahead of the polls.

About The Coal Smuggling 'Scam' Case

The coal smuggling investigation has been ongoing for several months, with multiple raids conducted in connection with alleged illegal mining and financial irregularities.

Earlier this year, the ED searched properties linked to I-PAC in Kolkata, including premises associated with Pratik Jain. During one such operation, Mamata Banerjee visited the office, drawing further attention to the case. The matter has since reached the Supreme Court of India.

According to ED sources, Chandel—Director and Co-founder of Indian Political Action Committee—was taken into custody in Delhi under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The agency had earlier conducted searches at his residence on April 2, during which several documents were reportedly seized. Raids were simultaneously carried out across multiple cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

Officials also searched the residence of Rishiraj Singh in Bengaluru as part of the probe. Investigators allege that Chandel was involved in suspicious financial transactions linked to the broader coal smuggling case.

ED sources indicated that notices had been issued to other I-PAC officials, including Pratik Jain and Rishiraj Singh, directing them to appear before the agency in Delhi.

Both officials have approached the Delhi High Court seeking permission to defer their appearance until after April 30. The matter is scheduled for hearing on April 17.

Political Reaction After Chandel's Arrest

The arrest has sparked a political controversy, with Abhishek Banerjee criticising the timing of the action.

“The arrest of Vinesh Chandel just 10 days before the elections is not only worrying, it is shaking the very idea of a level playing field. When West Bengal is supposed to move towards free and fair elections, this step is sending a chilling message that if you are on the side of the opposition, you may face the same fate. This is not democracy, it is intimidation,” Banerjee said.